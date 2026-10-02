Three Florida State defensive players to watch against Virginia

Defense has not been Florida State's strong suit this season.

Through four games, the Seminoles rank 16th in the 17-team ACC in total yards allowed (429.8 per game) and passing yards allowed (290). They gave up 615 yards in a 50-36 loss to Alabama, their most points allowed since a 66-3 shellacking by Georgia in the 2023 Orange Bowl.

They'll try to turn that dubious trend around on Saturday against visiting Virginia. As always, there's talent on the FSU defense, even if it hasn't always lived up to the hype.

Here are three key Florida State defenders to watch:

CB Quindarrius Jones

Jones got the Seminoles off to a good start with an interception on their first defensive series of the season against New Mexico State, and the senior later notched his first career interception against SMU. He's one of just four FBS players this season with an interception, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble.

Jones has the size (6-2, 187 pounds) to match up with Virginia's Rico Flores Jr., who is coming off a nine-reception night against Delaware last week. With four other Seminoles defensive backs ruled out for Saturday's game due to injuries, Jones will likely be busy all afternoon.

LB Chris Jones

Chris Jones (no relation to Quindarrius) was a tackling machine for two seasons at Southern Mississippi, amassing 134 stops in 2025. He immediately stepped into a starting role for FSU and ranks second on the team with 24 tackles through four games.

The Seminoles like to use Jones (6-1, 231 pounds) in a similar role to the one Kam Robinson occupies at Virginia: roaming the field and creating havoc. He has recorded 2.5 tackles for loss so far. He does not have a quarterback sack to this point, but has been credited with a team-high four hurries.

S CJ Richard Jr.

Another transfer who has made an immediate impact, Richard leads the Seminoles with 29 tackles (17 solo). He was a freshman All-American last season at Illinois State, helping the Redbirds reach the FCS championship game.

At 6-1 and 200 pounds, he may be called on to crowd the line of scrimmage if Virginia tries to establish its running game early on Saturday afternoon. But he'll also have plenty of responsibility in the passing game as the Seminoles attempt to shore up what has been a porous secondary through the first three games of the 2026 season.