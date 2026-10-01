Three Virginia Cavaliers to watch against Florida State

Through its first four games, Virginia has generally performed at an elite level in most facets of play. Coach Tony Elliott is not interested in that. His attention is on Saturday's contest at Florida State, which is a crucial chance for the Cavaliers to keep climbing up the ACC standings.

The final score is the top priority for Virginia. But in the grueling 60-minute (or longer) battle, here are three Cavaliers to watch Saturday afternoon, as they should command attention.

CB Jacobie Henderson

Of Virginia's starting cornerbacks, Omillio Agard and Donavon Platt have been dinged for giving up three catches each. Meanwhile, Henderson has allowed 14 catches for 178 yards — over double the total catches and yards allowed by Agard and Platt.

Henderson has talent and experience as a starter in the Big Ten. He has a chance to showcase his skills Saturday against a potent Seminoles offense and maintain his starting spot. However, if Henderson continues to lose contested catches and allow chunk plays, the Cavaliers could consider shaking up the starting defensive backfield.

WR Rico Flores Jr.

The breakout performance came for Flores in his second game, as he reeled in nine catches for 113 yards and a touchdown all before Halftime against Delaware.

He missed Virginia's contests against NC State and Norfolk State, and he played sparingly against West Virginia. It should not be forgotten that Flores was expected to be the team's No. 1 receiver.

There is a big opportunity for Flores to eclipse the century mark again Saturday. Florida State currently has the second-worst passing defense in the ACC. The Cavaliers might be throwing the ball ad nauseum to attack a struggling defensive backfield.

K Will Bettridge

Bettridge has missed two of his first five field goal attempts this season. One of them was a crucial scoring opportunity agains the Mountaineers. Overall, Bettridge is on pace for a career-worst six missed field goals.

He is a key player in this game because on the road, points are at a premium. That is especially the case inside the intimidating walls of Doak Campbell Stadium. The Cavaliers need a perfect performance from their all-time leading scorer.

Elliott said Bettridge is Virginia's all-time leading scorer for a reason and that he will figure it out. If Bettridge misses a kick for the third game in a row, though, the voices of doubt will continue to get even louder around the Cavaliers special teams unit.