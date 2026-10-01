Three questions Virginia must answer against Florida State

It's not often that Virginia is favored against Florida State in football, especially on the road. Since the Seminoles joined the ACC in 1990, the Cavaliers have a 5-15 record against them, including a 1-9 mark in Tallahassee.

Virginia has won the past two matchups, however, including a dramatic 44-38 double-overtime victory at Scott Stadium last season. And the Cavaliers enter Saturday's 3:30 p.m. game on ESPN2 as 2.5-point favorites.

Here are three major questions the Cavaliers need to answer to make it three in a row over FSU and sustain their hopes of returning to the ACC championship game:

1. Can they win on the road?

All of Virginia's success so far has come in Charlottesville, with decisive wins over NC State, Norfolk State and Delaware. The one time the Cavaliers ventured away from home, they were humbled 38-27 by West Virginia in Charlotte, N.C.

This is Virginia's first true road game of the season, and Doak Campbell Stadium can be a particularly hostile environment -- although it has lost some of its luster and fan enthusiasm as the Seminoles have struggled in the past two seasons.

Still, if the Cavaliers struggle early, it will get loud in a hurry. Beau Pribula may not be able to communicate as easily with his offensive teammates, especially if he needs to audible or change blocking schemes. A quick start would be advantageous, since many FSU fans are already calling for coach Mike Norvell's ouster.

2. Can the defense rise to the occasion?

By far, Virginia's worst defensive performance came against WVU. The Mountaineers piled up 437 yards (247 rushing, 190 passing) and ripped off seven gains of at least 20 yards (plus another negated by a penalty.

The Seminoles have similar offensive personnel: a dual-threat quarterback (Ashton Daniels) and a big, fast running back (Ousmane Kromah) who is averaging a whopping 6.2 yards per carry. And if the safeties start creeping up to stop the run, 6-6 receiver Duce Robinson is a nightmare matchup.

If the defense isn't more efficient than it was against WVU, the Cavaliers are in trouble.

3. Can Virginia's stars shine?

Pribula and linebacker Kam Robinson are Virginia's two highest-profile players, and Saturday would be a fine time for both to shine, for personal and team reasons.

Pribula has been nearly flawless through four games, with 11 touchdown passes and one interception (a tipped pass against Norfolk State). He'll have an opportunity to exploit one of the nation's most porous pass defenses, which is allowing 290 yards per game through the air.

Robinson has progressed slowly but steadily from the ACL tear that ended his 2025 season last November. "I think Kam is back to being Kam," Coach Tony Elliott said after last week's win over Delaware. He'll need to be at that level against a potent Seminoles offense that scored 36 points against Alabama.