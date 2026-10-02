Three Florida State offensive players to watch against Virginia

Last season's thrilling matchup between Virginia and Florida State seemed destined to be determined by which team had the ball last. And it did, with the Cavaliers winning 46-38 after a lengthy review determined that FSU's Duce Robinson failed to control a potential touchdown pass before stepping out of the end zone in the second overtime.

A similar type of offensive performance may be required to win Saturday's rematch in Tallahassee, and the Seminoles have some elite skill-position players who will test Virginia's defense. Here are the three most important names to know:

QB Ashton Daniels

Like the Cavaliers, the Seminoles have relied on transfer QBs for the past few years, and Daniels arrived after previous stops at Stanford and Auburn. He's big (6-2, 225), fast, and able to move the chains with both his arm and his legs.

Daniels threw for 2,247 yards at Stanford in 2023 and gained 669 yards on the ground in 2023. Through four games this season, he has thrown for 928 yards and rushed for 142, with a career-high four touchdown runs.

One notable statistic is that Daniels has thrown almost as many career interceptions (27) as touchdown passes (30), including five picks against six scoring strikes this year. Virginia's pass rush hasn't delivered a ton of sacks this season, but consistent pressure could force Daniels into mistakes.

RB Ousmane Kromah

Kromah had one of the best games of his freshman season against the Cavaliers, gaining 63 yards on 12 carries as a backup. He has thrived in a starting role this season, gaining 397 yards on 64 carries (6.2 per attempt), with five touchdowns.

Kromah has an enviable combination of size (6-1, 216 pounds) and speed, and he'll be a handful for Kam Robinson and the Virginia defense to control. He opened the season with 100-yard games against both New Mexico State and SMU and has scored in every game for the Seminoles this season.

WR Duce Robinson

Virginia defensive coordinator John Rudzinski has had a year to think about how unguardable Robinson was against the Cavaliers last season (nine catches, 147 yards, and a touchdown, plus the final play that was overturned by replay).

One of Virginia's portal goals was to find big, veteran cornerbacks who could match up with the 6-foot-6, 230-pound Robinson, who leads the Seminoles with 13 receptions for 262 yards and two scores this season. Look for Omillio Agard to spend much of the day covering him, with plenty of attention from safeties Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter as well.