Three individuals who could make the difference in Virginia’s quest for an ACC title

Chandler Morris escaped the pocket and heaved up a prayer.

He and his Virginia Cavaliers needed a response after Duke had scored an incredible go-ahead touchdown to take the lead in overtime. This ACC Championship game, which was once a possession-based slog, had turned into a back-and-forth highlight reel.

The Blue Devils made the final big play — intercepting Morris and subsequently hoisting a trophy. Virginia, just inches away from the College Football Playoff, was left heartbroken.

Now, in 2026, the Cavaliers prepare for a long road back to Charlotte. This time, they hope, it will result in a trophy of their own. Here are three individuals who could flip the result in the ACC title game this time around.

3: Offensive line, particularly Monroe Mills and Makilan Thomas

The offensive line dominated when Virginia played Duke in Durham, N.C. just two weeks before the postseason rematch. In the first game, Morris was not sacked and he was able to produce a 104.4 passer rating with an 84.0 adjusted quarterback rating — both marks were his highest in two months.

The Blue Devils did a much better job disrupting Morris’ rhythm in Charlotte. Morris was frequently running around to keep plays alive, and finished the game with a 27.2 QBR — the second-worst mark of his season. The offensive line and its success are paramount to winning a conference title. Now, Monroe Mills and Makilan Thomas are healthy. They could make a major impact in 2026.

2: Des Kitchings

With a healthy Morris, Virginia was held under 21 points just three times all season. One of those came in the ACC Championship game, and another came in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Missouri.

The Cavaliers need a creative Kitchings, the best version of their offensive coordinator. Inside zone runs can set the tone and prolong possessions, but ultimately, Virginia needs to be able to win through the passing game as the clock winds down in the fourth quarter. Consistency should be a goal for this offense in 2026.

Robinson, Virginia’s best defensive playmaker, did not appear in the ACC Championship game. He tore his ACL two weeks earlier in the first Duke game. When healthy, Robinson is one of the most impactful defenders in the ACC. Simply having him on the field would be a massive boost for the Cavaliers.

Of course, for these differencemakers to make any sort of difference this time around, Virginia first has to get to Charlotte. That is always an arduous task. But with experience aplenty and momentum to boot, perhaps the Cavaliers can build upon their 11-win campaign from 2025.