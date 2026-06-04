Beau Pribula certainly knows how to make a good early impression.

In just his second start as Missouri's starting quarterback in 2025, Pribula threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Tigers to a come-from-behind 42-31 victory over Kansas. The Penn State transfer also shone in early-season victories over UMass and Auburn before suffering an ankle injury in a loss to Vanderbilt that forced him to miss two games.

Pribula then entered the NCAA transfer portal for a second time and landed at Virginia, where he's expected to succeed Chandler Morris as the starter this fall. Morris, himself a transfer a year ago, deserved as much credit as anyone for Virginia's 2025 ACC regular-season title, and he left big shoes for Pribula to fill.

And there's good reason to believe Pribula will have a chance for similar early success in his one and only year in Charlottesville.

He has the advantage of working behind a veteran offensive line with a deep stable of running backs. Virginia's early-season schedule is also relatively soft, especially after its scheduled opener against N.C. State was moved from Brazil to Charlottesville on Wednesday due to logistical concerns.

On paper, at least, Pribula's toughest tests figure to come late in the season, after he's had time to become comfortable in coordinator Des Kitchins' offense. Here's a look at the challenges he and the Cavaliers may face down the stretch:

Oct. 31: vs. Wake Forest (home)

The Demon Deacons were the only opponent to hold Virginia without a touchdown last season -- and the only one to hand the Cavaliers a regular-season ACC loss. (A 35-31 setback against N.C. State was designated as a nonconference game). Wake knocked Morris out of the game in the first half, and backup Daniel Kaelin struggled in his stead.

The Deacons added several notable defenders through the transfer portal, including defensive end D.J. Johnson (an FCS freshman All-American at New Hampshire), defensive tackle Matt Herron (Weber State), linebacker Burom Jack (California) and defensive backs Brian Blades II (Florida International) and Joshua Patterson (Iowa State).

Nov. 21: vs. North Carolina (home)

Bill Belichick's first season in Chapel Hill was a major 4-8 disappointment, but his Tar Heels did improve drastically on defense as the fall progressed. They sacked Morris six times and limited Virginia to a season-low 59 rushing yards (and just 259 overall) in a narrow 17-16 overtime loss.

Belichick's forte is defense, and if his second season isn't any better, he may not stick around for a third. The Tar Heels were active again in the transfer portal, and by Thanksgiving, Belichick and his staff may have sorted things out again.

Nov. 28: at Virginia Tech

Last season's 27-7 romp over the Hokies was just Virginia's second win over its state rival in the past 21 meetings. And with James Franklin's arrival as coach in Blacksburg, it doesn't figure to be anywhere near that easy anytime soon.

Franklin and his staff made massive transfer portal upgrades to a defense that ranked 15th in the ACC by allowing 30.2 points per game last season. Edge rushers Mylachi Williams, Cortez Harris and Daniel Jennings all followed Franklin from Penn State, as did linebacker Michael Troutman III and cornerback Kenny Woseley Jr.

One factor in Pribula's favor may be that he spent his first three college seasons (2022-24) at Penn State, so while Franklin is a former offensive coordinator, he should know a thing or two about his defensive preferences.