Three Key Matchups No. 12 Virginia Must Win Against Wake Forest
Virginia is entering their week eleven matchup against Wake Forest ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25 and No. 14 in the College Football Playoff (CFP) Rankings. To be candid, there were few people familiar with college football who expected the Cavaliers to be as successful as they have been this season. Between the down-to-the-wire plays, stellar leadership by head coach Tony Elliott and the pure grit shown on the field, this has been a season for the books.
UVA is currently riding 9-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play, and the odds of the Cavaliers extending their seven-game streak are playing in their favor at this time. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Virginia remains a 6.5-point favorite to win the matchup, with the over/under set at 47.5. While they are favored to win, a victory will not be handed over to them. In fact, UVA will need to win these three matchups in order to come out on top.
UVA's Defensive Unit vs Wake Forest's Offensive Leaders
With an offensive unit led by quarterback Robby Ashford and running back Demond Clairborne, Virginia will undoubtedly be put to the test tonight. So far this season, Ashford has recorded 107 completions in 183 attempts for 1,298 yards, posting three touchdowns and five interceptions.
Claiborne has been just as productive on the field, having rushed 106 times for 639 yards, registering an impressive eight touchdowns. During Tony Elliott's latest press conference, he weighed in on what he's expecting to see from Wake Forest tonight, and particularly, from the Demon Deacons' offense:
"Yeah, so what I do hear a little bit more is kind of I wouldn't say unrealistic expectations, but maybe people looking at a score and assuming that 42 to 7 is not indicative of this football team that's coming in here. And you're starting to see them formulate an identity under the new staff. They play really hard. They play a physical brand of football. They have some very dynamic weapons on offense that can score at any time. That game was 13-0 in the third quarter.
It was a close game. I think they sacked the quarterback several times. It was challenging for him to run the football until the second half. And then they had some opportunities to score. And so this is a football team that's pretty good. So don't let the record or scores of previous games fool you. And I was telling the staff that for me, before they went to not having division, it always came down to going through Wake Forest in the month of November, right, to get to Charlotte, right?"
UVA's Quarterback Chandler Morris vs Wake Forest's Defense
While playing against California during week ten, Chandler Morris completed 24 of 36 passes for 262 yards. During the same matchup, he had six carries for 38 rushing yards. His quick feet and lack of hesitation to run the ball make him a dangerous competitor, and things will be no different tonight.
"... I'd say he's [Morris] probably up there at the top in that aspect of being able to get out of plays and turn them into positive plays and then extend plays and be able to extend plays with his legs and with his passing down the field," Elliott stated during his media appearance."
Scott Stadium Fans vs Wake Forest
If there's anything that can boost a team's morale and add fuel to the fire, it’s a roaring crowd. This year, Scott Stadium has seen an increase in fans in the stands, pushing the Cavaliers even more on the field. Elliott has mentioned time and time again how much a crowd can impact a team, and with UVA playing at home tonight against Wake Forest, the Cavaliers should be in good company. As Elliott explained:
"... it feels like what I envisioned it feeling like, and hopefully that's the same [feeling] folks that are in the stands feel like a different type of energy around game day. Because Saturdays during football season, man, they're special, right? They're special for a lot of reasons, and there should be a certain feel associated with it. So I'm happy that we're starting to kind of have that feel around the building..."
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.