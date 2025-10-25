Three Key Matchups No. 16 Virginia Must Win Against North Carolina
Time is quickly dwindling before the Virginia Cavaliers take the field at Chapel Hill to face rival North Carolina on their territory. At the time of this writing, the odds are pointing toward the Cavaliers, who are at a 10-point favorite with the over/under set at 51.5. Although at first glance, it looks like Virginia has this in the bag, coming out on top will require stellar performances by each player on the field.
UVA's Offense vs UNC's Front Seven
As a whole, this is where Virginia will either claim the victory or hand over the win to the Tar Heels. The Cavaliers could be in a tight position with little room for error, as now they're going to be without their star wide receiver Cam Ross. Fortunately, they are still in great company with quarterback Chandler Morris, running back J'Mari Taylor, and, for the first time in quite some time, center Brady Wilson, who could make quite the impact.
At this time, Virginia owns the third-best rushing attack in their conference with an average of 203.9 yards each game and is ranked eleventh in passing (258.4). Needless to say, their offense is not to be underestimated at this point.
North Carolina doesn't have the strongest defensive unit right now, which could certainly play in UVA's favor. It's no secret that Virginia has one of the most efficient offenses in the ACC this year, so throwing them off their game will be incredibly challenging.
UVA Quarterback Chandler Morris vs UNC Linebacker Mikai Gbayor
One of the most interesting matchups that will be taking place this weekend involves that of Chandler Morris and Mikai Gbayor. As the entire ACC knows, including North Carolina, Morris is a fierce competitor and his known for his run game. The way in which the Tar Heels' defense, particularly linebacker Mikai Gbayor responds to this will be telling early on.
"He's very mobile, so w got to, you know, keep him in there," Gbayor said during his latest press conference, according to 247 Sports. "He's a good quarterback. I don't say too much about that guy, but it s a great football team, you know, great coaches. I feel like the players, they play hard. So we got to come out there. Be physical, be aggressive, you know, set the tone."
UVA Cornerbacks vs UNC Wide Receivers
Virginia's cornerback position hasn't been error-free, but they're still finding a way. Senior cornerback Donavon Platt has recorded 21 tackles and one interception so far this year, which might not be enough to ward off North Carolina's wide receivers, namely Jordan Shipp and Kobe Paysour, both of whom are powerful players on the field.
Virginia is equipped with a solid defense, but time will tell if it's strong enough to secure yet another victory. It doesn't look like their hot streak is a fluke at this point, considering how well they've been performing overall, but how long can they continue adding to their winning ways?
