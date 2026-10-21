Three key matchups that will determine Friday's Duke-Virginia football game

Even though the starting lineups have undergone some major changes, Virginia and Duke know each other well. Friday night's nationally televised game (7 p.m., ESPN) will mark the third meeting between the schools in less than a year's time.

The Cavaliers won 34-17 in Durham last November, but the Blue Devils avenged that loss with a 27-20 overtime victory in the ACC championship game in Charlotte just three weeks later.

There should be few surprises in Friday's meetings, since the teams are familiar with each other. Here are three key matchups that could determine the outcome:

1. Virginia LB Kam Robinson vs. Duke RB Nate Sheppard

Besides leading the ACC in rushing (820 yards, 5.9 per carry), Sheppard has also expanded his role in Duke's passing offense. In the past two weeks alone, he's caught 18 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown, surpassing his rushing yardage (176) in those games. He ran for 97 yards and a touchdown in the 2025 ACC title game.

Robinson is the Cavalier defender with the best chance of containing Sheppard, whether he's taking a handoff or catching a swing pass out of the backfield from quarterback Walker Eget.

Coach Tony Elliott said this week that Robinson recently shed the knee brace that he was wearing after his 2025 ACL tear (suffered in the first game against Duke) and is comfortable with his new duties organizing the defense. He hopes that combination allows Robinson to look like the dynamic disruptor Cavalier fans are accustomed to seeing.

"I think now he's starting to get more comfortable to where he could go and play free and play recklessly," Elliott said.

2. Virginia NT Anthony Britton vs. Duke C Sean Stover

Anthony Craycraft, Duke's veteran center who has 2,390 career snaps, has been ruled out for Friday's game with an undisclosed injury. Next up on the depth chart is Stover, a true freshman who would be making his first career college start (and snap).

The best way to prevent Duke's Sheppard from getting a head of steam is with internal defensive pressure. Britton, a senior, has a huge edge in experience over Stover and will try to shut down the between-the-tackles gaps, giving Robinson and Virginia's other defenders time to pursue Sheppard before he reaches the edge.

Britton could also be disruptive if there are any mishandled snaps between Stover and Eget.

3. Virginia WR Da'Shawn Martin vs. Duke CB Kyon Loud

With Rico Flores Jr. out for the foreseeable future and Kam Courtney questionable, Martin has become Beau Pribula's favorite target. He leads the Cavaliers with 225 receiving yards and five touchdown catches.

Loud has good size (6-2, 190), but he is one of two sophomore cornerbacks expected to see considerable playing time on a Duke defense that has registered only one interception in its first five games.

As he did in Virginia's comeback win over Syracuse, Martin could play a key role on play-action passes if the Cavaliers can establish their own running game on Frday night.