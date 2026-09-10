Three key matchups to watch in Virginia's battle with Norfolk State on Friday night

Few observers give Norfolk State much of a chance of upsetting Virginia on Friday night. The 25th-ranked Cavaliers are deeper, more experienced, and healthier, thanks to a bye week following their impressive 34-8 season-opening victory over NC State.

The Spartans (1-1) might have a far better chance if their head coach, Michael Vick, were in his prime and in uniform. But he'll be on the sideline instead, trying to find a way to beat a Virginia program he went 3-0 against as Virginia Tech's starting quarterback.

The Cavaliers get check marks in virtually every head-to-head comparison. But here are three matchups that will determine whether the Spartans have any chance of making history:

1. NSU WR Paul Billups II vs. Virginia CB Omillo Agard

Billups was one of the most heralded of the 20 transfers Vick signed after going 1-11 in his first season as a college coach. He saw limited action as a freshman at North Carolina last season, but caught seven passes for the Spartans in last week's loss to Old Dominion. He has the size (6-2, 195 pounds) to give quarterback Deljay Bailey a dependable target.

Agard and the rest of Virginia's secondary blanketed NC State's receivers in the opener, allowing just one pass completion for 20 yards. They'll try to do the same against the Spartans and give the defensive line a chance to harass Bailey.

2. Virginia's offensive line vs. NSU's defensive front

With five graduate students starting, Virginia's blockers will enjoy a notable advantage in experience in just about every game this season. It's particularly so against the Spartans' three-man front, which includes a redshirt sophomore (Malik Moses) and a junior (Eugene Allen IV), each of whom is giving up 50 pounds or more to his opponent.

Only 300-pound redshirt senior Dantey Menard can match up pound for pound against Drake Metcalf, Noah Josey, and Makilan Thomas in the interior. Look for the Cavaliers to open some big holes and establish the ground game early, as they did against the Wolfpack, with Beau Pribula handing off more often than keeping it himself.

3. Virginia's receivers vs. Norfolk State's secondary

Even if the Cavaliers run at will, they still need to develop the passing game, which was almost an afterthought in the opener. Pribula and his receivers (Kam Courtney, Ty'Lyric Coleman, Da'Shawn Martin, and Jacquon Gibson) need to develop a rhythm as the opposition gets tougher later in the season. Gibson was shut out against the Wolfpack and was targeted only once after catching 63 balls last season at UMass.

NSU's secondary is young and athletic, anchored by transfer safety Josiah Davis (Florida). But the Cavaliers' receivers should get a chance to win their one-on-one battles and gain some confidence as next week's showdown against West Virginia looms.