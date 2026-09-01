Virginia Football Snap Count Analysis: Biggest Winners, Losers and Role Changes

Coaches are perfectionists. So while nearly everyone in Virginia's program left Scott Stadium happy after Saturday's season-opening 34-8 romp over NC State, the game tape still showed room for improvement.

Pro Football Focus' snap count report reflected some extra action for several Cavaliers, and its evaluation reflected a strong day for Virginia's defensive back seven and its offensive line. The receivers and defensive front got less glowing reviews.

Among the Cavaliers who made the most of his time on the field was junior linebacker Myles Brown. With preseason all-ACC pick Kam Robinson sitting out, Brown was credited with eight tackles in just 19 snaps, matching his career tackles total from his first two seasons.

That high ratio of stops to snaps earned him a game score of 74.1 from PFF, second only to cornerback Jacobie Henderson (74.2) among Virginia's defenders and third-highest of anyone on the roster. He should be in line for continued playing time even when Robinson returns.

On the other side of the ball, third-year offensive lineman Ben York saw a surprising 33 snaps, filling in at times for right guard Makilan Thomas and right tackle Monroe Mills. He received a solid rating of 64.4 and likely established himself as the first available substitute on a veteran line that features five graduate student starters.

Also exploiting his opportunity was senior receiver Ty'Lyric Coleman, who started in place of the injured Rico Flores Jr. Coleman played 35 snaps, the most of any of Virginia's wideouts, caught two passes and earned a 66.3 rating, just behind Da'Shawn Martin (67.8).

Even if Flores' hamstring is healthy enough to allow him to play against Norfolk State on Sept. 11, expect Coleman to continue to get opportunities to contribute.

Those were the biggest surprises on a warm day when the Cavaliers rotated running backs and defensive linemen to keep fresh legs on the field.

Quarterback Beau Pribula's effective Virginia debut was reflected in his team-high overall grade of 85.6 on a day when he ran for 110 yards and threw two touchdown passes. Mills (73.0), Thomas (66.2), McKale Boley (65.8), Noah Josey (65.7) and Drake Metcalf (64.6) all ranked among Virginia's top 10 offensive grades. Starting tight end Dakota Twitty got the offense's lowest grade (55.1) , while receivers Kam Courtney (57.9) and Jacquon Gibson (57.8) also ranked in the bottom six.

Defensive backs Henderson (74.2), Omillo Agard (72.8), Brandyn Hillman (72.4), Jaylen Jones (70.7) and Ethan Minter (67.9) were among the highest-rated defenders, along with linebackers Brown (74.1) and Landon Danley (73.8). Six of Virginia's seven lowest-graded defenders were linemen.

Here's the full list of snaps and grades, supplied by PFF analysts:

Offense

1. QB Beau Pribula 85.6 overall grade (62 snaps)

2. OT Monroe Mills 73.0 (55)

3. OL Dane Wleklinski 68.8 (6)

4. WR Da'Shawn Martin 67.8 (28)

5. WR Ty'Lyric Coleman 66.3 (35)

6. OL Makilan Thomas 66.2 (39)

7. OT McKale Boley 65.8 (62)

8. OL Noah Josey 65.7 (62)

9. OL Drake Metcalf 64.6 (62)

10. RB Xay Davis 64.4 (13)

11. OL Ben York 64.4 (33)

12. RB Noah Vaughn 64.3 (8)

13. RB Jekail Middlebrook 64.1 (30)

14. RB Xavier Brown 61.8 (16)

15. TE Connor Cox 60.8 (25)

16. WR Jack Rhodes 60.5 (10)

17. TE Henry Omohundro 60.0 (3)

18. WR TeKai Kirby 60.0 (2)

19. QB Eli Holstein 60.0 (6)

20. OL Dane Steele 59.8 (3)

21. RB Peyton Lewis 59.4 (7)

22. WR Dylan Cope 59.3 (22)

23. OL Jon Adair 59.2 (6)

24. OL Grayson Reid 58.9 (6)

25. WR Josiah Abdullah 58.5 (12)

26. WR Tyson Davis 58.3 (4)

27. WR Kameron Courtney 57.9 (25)

28. TE John Rogers 57.8 (32)

29. WR Jacquon Gibson 57.8 (28)

30. OL Cole Surber 57.2 (6)

31. TE Hayden Rollison 56.6 (3)

32. TE Dakota Twitty 55.1 (37)

Defense

CB Jacobie Henderson 74.2 (42) LB Myles Brown 74.1 (19) LB Landon Danley 73.8 (27) CB Omillio Agard 72.8 (41) S Brandyn Hillman 72.4 (36) S Jaylen Jones 70.7 (19) DL Justin Townsend 68.5 (1) S Ethan Minter 67.9 (34) DL Anthony Britton 67.7 (27) LB Caleb Hardy 67. 4 (17) DE Billy Koudelka 67.3 (8) LB Maddox Marcellus 67.0 (33) DE Nnanna Anyanwu 66.9 (20) DL Jonathan Allen 66.5 (7) DE Devon Baxter 66.1 (18) CB Donovan Platt 65.9 (29) DB Justin Ross 65.5 (18) S Christian Ellis 65.0 (16) S Jalen McNair 64.8 (6) LB Justin Rowe 64.7 (6) CB Patrick Campbell 64.3 (10) CB Jam Jackson 63.9 (9) S Lukas Sanker 63.1 (6) DE Fisher Camac 61.6 (41) DL Kervins Choute 61.5 (13) DE Matthew Fobbs-White 56.9 (38) DE Darrion Henry-Young 55.8 (18) DL Jason Hammond 55.6 (23) S Montino Williams 54.4 (20) DL Sichan John 54.2 (14)