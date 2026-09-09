Virginia unveils uniform combination for Norfolk State game

In a video posted by team social media accounts, Virginia football unveiled its week two uniform combination for its game against Norfolk State.

As revealed by the team social media and running back Xavier Brown, the Cavaliers are set to be rocking blue helmets, blue pants and blue jerseys for the first time this season.

Excluding throwback uniforms or alterations, Virginia has not gone blue-blue-blue in its past 24 games. The last time the Cavaliers used a non-throwback blue-blue-blue combination was Sept. 14, 2024 against Maryland. That may seem like a surprisingly long time, but Virginia has often rolled out uniform alterations like a red, white and blue helmet, or its navy throwbacks instead.

Brewing a blowout

ESPN’s Football Power Index has the Cavaliers listed with a 99% chance of victory. That seems reasonable for an ACC giant facing one of 2025’s worst teams at the FCS level. The bigger story for Virginia is about how deep reserves perform.

This game will be a rare chance for underclassmen to shine and receive bulk snaps — particularly under the Friday night lights at Scott Stadium. There might be one position at which the starter plays the whole game, though. That would be the kicker.

Fifth-year Will Bettridge can feasibly break Virginia’s all-time scoring record Friday with one field goal and a few extra points. Connor Hughes’ record has stood for a little over 20 years. It might not be standing after Bettridge drills several extra points due to the Cavaliers’ offense likely moving the ball with ease.

Another benefit for Virginia could come in terms of national standings in the world of statistics. If the Cavaliers score 80 points, their offensive statistics would immediately vault up to the top tier in college football, like what Syracuse, Virginia Tech and others did after crushing FCS teams.

There is an inconceivably large difference in size, strength and speed between a team vying for the College Football Playoff and a team struggling to win multiple games at the lowest level of Division I football. That difference will be felt early and often Friday night, even when the Cavaliers turn to their deepest backups.

Friday’s contest will be Virginia’s one and only game against an FCS opponent this year. Next, the Cavaliers travel to Charlotte for a neutral site battle with West Virginia Sept. 19 before returning home to host Delaware.