Three Potential All ACC Players On Offense For Virginia

Virginia's offense has a couple of players who could be candidates for an All-ACC type of year. These guys have been waiting for their chances, and with new destinations and major roles with the Cavaliers, should be able to do so. Let’s take a look at three players who are primed for major seasons.

1. Jekail Middlebrook

Middle Tennessee running back Jekail Middlebrook (9) carries the ball as he breaks away from a tackle attempt by FIU defensive back Mister Clark (27) as Middle Tennessee Roman Gagliano (16) tackles FIU Mister Clark (27) during the college football game at MTSU, on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Middlebrook came over from Middle Tennessee but has the most potential of the running back room to be an All-ACC selection. He impressed in the spring with his ability to consistently make big plays. After rushing for 752 yards and four touchdowns with the Blue Raiders, Middlebrook now gets a chance to show he can do it at the Power 4 level. With the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and make plays, it will be hard to keep him off the field. He’s also grown as a pass protector and a player who can be an every-down back for you. He impressed head coach Tony Elliot with his play.

“It was good to see 21 (Jekail) Middlebrook get out there and let everybody else see, cuz he's probably been the most consistent throughout the course of uh uh spring ball in terms of generating the big play,” said Elliot.

2. Beau Pribula

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) rushes during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

You know the season has gone right if you see quarterback Beau Pribula making the All-ACC team in 2026. To put it simply, it is exactly what the Cavaliers need to be successful in the fall. If they can get good quarterback play, they should be right back in contention for an ACC crown. With Pribula’s experience and improvisation, he should be able to lead the Hoos to where they want to go. Pribula has shown that he can be sharp and make the right decisions. Now, he just needs the consistency. If he does that in the fall, he should be up for an All-ACC selection.

3. Da’Shawn Martin

The Virginia WR room is mostly inexperienced and a group that has a blend of veterans and young players. Martin is a player who transferred in from Kent State this past offseason. He finished the year with 33 catches, 507 receiving yards, and four touchdown catches. He had his best game in the season finale against Northern Illinois, finishing with three catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. The reason he can be All-ACC is because of his explosiveness and what he can do with the ball in his hands.

He is also a serious threat down the field that can burn defenders down the field with his quickness and speed. An area where he can really get it is special teams. Martin was a third-team All-MAC kick returner and could have more opportunities this upcoming season for the Cavaliers if he gets the chance. Being able to flip the field is important and could make all the difference