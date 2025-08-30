Three Predictions For Virginia vs Coastal Carolina
Gameday is here for Virginia. The Cavaliers are set to begin year four under Tony Elliott tonight when they host Coastal Carolina in Charlottesville. UVA comes into this game favored, but they are not in any position to underestimate this Coastal team.
This is a brand new team with a lot of new faces, but they don't have time to gel. UVA wants to hit the ground running and it starts tonight vs the Chanticleers.
Here are three predictions for tonight's game.
1. UVA rushes for over 200 yards
Led by transfer J'Mari Taylor and Xavier Brown, I think the UVA ground game is going to be much improved. Look for the Cavaliers to establish the ground game early and often in this game and head coach Tony Elliott expects a better ground game this season:
Yeah, it was something that was positive about the scrimmage,s we were able to establish some efficient, you know run game, and I think we're we had a chance to be much bigger than we've been in the past with the additions up front. So we got a little bit more size where we can lean on some people on some double teams in some of our run game and create a new line of scrimmage. The backs have done a really good job.
I think, you know, J'Mari Taylor shows a little something a little bit different and then X is as good as X has been and really, really happy for him and proud for him because he's been there every single day and it hasn't shown any signs of durability issues. Harrison's been a really good addition and then Noah Vaughn's doing a really good well so we feel good that we got four running backs that can play in all situations and not have much of a drop-off -and then with Josey and Boley on the left side I mean you just like that left side has been kind of steady for us for the last couple years and then Brady's been a great addition athletic enough to be able to reach some people so it gives us some some flexibility.
I like the potential that we have now we got to go see it against other people in different schemes, but so far we've been we've been targeted right, which is a positive. So, all those guys have taken ownership of the scheme to know where we're going. The Y receivers have taken a lot of ownership and their responsibility in the run game because explosive runs come when the wide receivers block and do what they're supposed to do. And so you're starting to see some of that. So in both scrimmages, we've seen some explosive runs out of out of different backs, which tells you that there's some consistency up front. And it's not just one guy having all the big runs. So I feel, I feel, you know, I'm encouraged, I'm really encouraged about our ability to effectively run the football as opposed to two years past."
2. Defense forces three turnovers
New faces are everywhere on UVA's defense, particularly in the secondary. The passing defense has been a weakness under Elliott, but with veterans like Emmanuel Karnley and Devin Neal, I think they are going to create some havoc tonight. Neal is a former All-ACC player with the Cardinals and the defensive coordinator John Rudzinski expects his veteran presence to make an impact:
"Yeah again, you know it's your blessing you to work with those guys that are college graduates and you know he's just physically, I mean he's a, he's a grown man as far as I mean, he's one of those guys, we didn't have to create a great foundation for him. He already had a great foundation and now it's for us, it's honing his skills, you know, Coach Cox and Coach Brown, they're doing an unbelievable job as far as, you know, continuing to build on his football intelligence, but super intentional with how he prepares and, you know, he's a guy that, you know, he has proven with with ACC accolades already and schematically you know what he can do a lot for us as far as you know holding the disguise you know playing man coverage and like you mentioned he you know he loves to tackle he wants to be on the ball he's a guy that plays with great effort."
Look for Neal and these players to force at least three turnovers tonight.
3. Virginia wins by double-digits
This is not bold exactly because Virginia is favored by double digits, but the Cavaliers have not always played to expectations under Elliott. They are expected to win this game and I think they get up early and lean on the ground game the rest of the way as they reach 1-0.