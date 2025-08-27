Three Questions for UVA Football's Season Opener Against Coastal Carolina
This Saturday will provide everyone with a first look at the Virginia football team this fall. With so many questions surrounding a new roster that is composed of a variety of returning players and transfers, here are three questions we hope to have answered in some capacity against Coastal Carolina:
What Does Chandler Morris Look Like in His New Threads?
The No.1 player people will be paying attention to will be none other than transfer quarterback Chandler Morris. The Highland Park, Texas native has had spells at Oklahoma, TCU, and, most recently, North Texas before landing in Charlottesville. Heading into this year, Morris has high expectations for his final collegiate season, citing his goal to win the conference title in January during his first media interview.
At TCU, Morris actually won the starting job in 2022 but suffered a knee injury, leading to Max Duggan taking over, who ended up leading the Horned Frogs to a National Championship appearance. Now, in his last season, Morris has the opportunity to prove his capability as a signal caller. The question is, how far can he take this Virginia team?
Which of the Transfers Show Out?
The Hoos will be featuring up to 12 transfers in its starting lineup on Saturday, according to the Hoos' first depth chart of 2025 released on Tuesday, begging the question, who lives up to the hype? Of the transfers on the offensive end, running back J'Mari Taylor (NC Central) and wide receiver Cam Ross (JMU) both received raving reviews throughout camp and should be players who could breakout on Saturday. In particular, Ross was cited as "the most valuable player up to this point on our offense" by Special Teams Coordinator and Running Backs Coach Keith Gaither during fall camp.
On the defensive side, look out for cornerbacks Emmanuel Karnley (Miami/Arizona) and Jordan Robinson (Cincinnati) in addition to defensive ends Mitchell Melton (Ohio State) and Fisher Camac (UNLV). John Rudzinski's defense received a massive boost in the offseason and should help the Hoos improve after finishing 2024 ranked 13th in scoring defense in the ACC.
Five Takeaways From Virginia Football's Week One Depth Chart
How Far Can Virginia Go in 2025?
Although this question will not be close to being even remotely answered on Saturday night if the Hoos win, it will give us a taste of what this team may be capable of in 2025. Delivering a clean blowout victory that sees the Hoos limit the penalties and silly mistakes, deliver big plays, and win the turnover margin would give people a lot of optimism headed into week 2 against NC State. On the other hand, a close game, a loss, or a sloppy performance could leave a ton of criticism for what could be a long year ahead. That said, Virginia has a 75.7% chance to win according to ESPN's FPI.
Virginia opens the season on Saturday vs Coastal Carolina at 6:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network.