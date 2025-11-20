Three Remaining ACC Games Virginia Fans Won’t Want To Miss
With the end of the college football season quickly closing in, there are only a few regular-season matchups left to take place. One of those games will be a matchup between the Virginia Cavaliers and Virginia Tech on Nov. 29 that UVA fans will not want to miss, but there are plenty of other contests around the nation that fans should pay close attention to.
Miami vs. Virginia Tech (Nov. 22)
The importance of this matchup is clear — it will be UVA's last chance to scope out their upcoming opponent. At the time of this writing, FanDuel Sportsbook considers Miami to be a large 17.5-point favorite over the Hokies, with the over/under set at 48.5. Furthermore, ESPN's FPI projects that Miami has a whopping 90.2% chance of defeating Virginia Tech. Of course, upsets are always a possibility in college football, but the chances of one taking place during this game are highly unlikely.
The Hokies have a disappointing overall record of 3-7 and are running 2-4 in conference play, while Miami is riding 8-2 and 4-2. By the time the Cavaliers face Virginia Tech, there's a good chance that the Hokies' record will drop to 3-8, providing UVA with even more confidence.
Pitt vs. Georgia Tech (Nov. 22)
With Georgia at the helm of the ACC and owning a 9-1 overall record and 6-1 in the conference, the Yellow Jackets are worth watching as the ACC Championship Game approaches. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 2.5-point favorite over Pitt, with the over/under set at 61.5. This is looking like it will be a closer matchup, particularly considering ESPN's FPI has the Yellow Jackets entering the game with a 57.0% chance of winning. Now, if the Panthers come out on top, they will improve their ACC record to 6-1, and they will stay alive in the ACC race.
Louisville vs. SMU (Nov. 22)
Similar to Pitt, SMU is currently 5-1 in the ACC and 7-3 overall. Winning against Louisville will push their conference play record to 6-1, also keeping them alive in the ACC race. The odds are in SMU's favor, as FanDuel Sportsbook has them listed as a 2.5-point favorite. ESPN's FPI projection gives them a 67.0% chance of winning.
Between these three matchups, UVA fans will gain insight into potential competition. The Cavaliers are in a solid spot in the ACC this year, which was not expected heading into their 2025 campaign, but that doesn't mean that the work is over.
