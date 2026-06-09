Three Star TE Mason Hall Commits To The Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia has its second commitment of the day after three-star TE Mason Hall announced his commitment to the Cavaliers. Hall is a three-star prospect out of Watkinsville, Georgia. He plays for Oconee County, a staple in the playoffs and one of the better teams in the county.

Hall finished his junior season with 43 catches, 625 yards, and five touchdowns. Hall had one of his best games against Stephens County, finishing with seven catches, 121 yards, and a touchdown. He finished the season strong, finishing with 100 receiving yards in two of his final three games, including a 151-yard effort against rival Jefferson.

He had a career season as a sophomore, finishing with a career high in catches, yards, and touchdowns. Hall posted 58 catches, 736 yards, and six touchdowns. He also averaged 66.9 yards per game. Each year, he has gotten more involved in the passing game and has continued to shine at a high level and make the plays necessary to make a difference.

What does he bring?

Hall is a dangerous player in the open field with the ball in his hands. He is a mismatch with his 6’4 and 220-pound frame. Think Sage Ennis, but a lot more dynamic with the ball in his hands. Hall also has a huge catch radius and brings an instant red-zone threat to the Cavaliers offense. One aspect a lot of people sleep on is his blocking ability. Hall is fundamentally sound and can hold his own blocking edge rushers, and is a player who can move people in the run game.

You add the blocking ability with what he can do in the passing game, and you have one of the better tight ends. The ranking won’t wow people because he is a three-star, but if you want a kid that can play at a high level and contribute, you have just that in Hall.

Virginia is having a stellar day with its commitments and is beginning to build out its class. After landing Semajay Robinson, a blue-chip prospect, they now have a dynamic tight end who should be a factor from the day he steps on campus. You can’t teach 6’4 and 220 pounds. As a coach's son, he is fundamentally sound and will do things the right way. He is also a multi-sport athlete, which will only help him on the field.

While many will overlook this move, it makes Virginia a lot better offensively and one they can depend on in the future.