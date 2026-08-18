Final score predictions for every Virginia football game this season

In just 11 days, there will be a regular season football game at Scott Stadium. Virginia's 2026 campaign begins with a crucial ACC battle, and continues with several months of high-stakes Saturdays. In advance of the 2026 season, here is a final score prediction for each game.

The Cavaliers have a major advantage in experience, continuity and a home crowd for the season opener. Virginia should win a close battle and start the season 1-0. It would not be all that surprising if the Wolfpack steal a win, however — CJ Bailey is an elite talent.

Virginia 31, NC State 24

If there was ever a chance to break 100, this might be it. The Cavaliers are playing one of the nation’s worst FCS teams from 2025 — and it should be a highlight frenzy for Virginia against Coach Michael Vick’s team.

Virginia 63, Norfolk State 6

The Mountaineers have some major holes on defense, and lack the experience and beef in the trenches that Virginia has. Cam Cook will make things interesting, but the Cavaliers should walk away with a comfortable victory.

Virginia 37, West Virginia 24

It should be closer than Norfolk State, but Virginia has a massive advantage in all facets of play. Little sweat broken by the Cavaliers in this one.

Virginia 45, Delaware 10

On paper, Virginia should have an advantage — but at the unfriendly confines in Tallahassee, Fla., this is a game that could quickly pivot towards Florida State. While there are still holes on their roster, the Seminoles have the talent to win this one.

Virginia 31, Florida State 35

The Orange may end up giving the Cavaliers a real scare. If quarterback Steve Angeli picks up where he left off, then Syracuse is capable of stealing a few upsets in 2026. The Orange probably do not have enough to steal a win in Charlottesville, though.

Virginia 31, Syracuse 24

Undoubtedly the biggest game on Virginia’s schedule, the road battle at SMU may end up being the play-in game for a trip to Charlotte. This should be the game in which the Cavaliers have the lowest chance of victory. The Mustangs should be expected to win.

Virginia 13, SMU 20

The Blue Devils have an extremely low ceiling after losing most of their elite players this offseason. Expect a similar result to Virginia’s win in Durham, N.C. last season.

Virginia 34, Duke 17

The Demon Deacons have an aggressive defense that can match up well with the Cavaliers offense. This could very well be a trap game for Virginia, although Wake Forest has major red flags within its offense.

Virginia 13, Wake Forest 6

Virginia does have a strong defense, but the best offense it will see this regular season likely belongs to the Golden Bears. This should be a back-and-forth firefight between two teams jockeying for a spot in the conference title game.

Virginia 38, Cal 35

This rendition of The South’s Oldest Rivalry should be less tense than the previous one. North Carolina has a brutally low ceiling — and floor — and should be primed for a disastrous 2026 campaign.

Virginia 24, North Carolina 9

The Cavaliers have seldom entered a season with a strong chance to win in Blacksburg, Va., but 2026 is as close as it gets to them being at a 50 percent chance to win. Virginia’s depth and experience might lead to a major rivalry win on the road.

Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 24