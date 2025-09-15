Three Storylines for Saturday's Game Between Virginia and Stanford
The Cavaliers' offensive unit continues to impress, especially their versatile backfield. After putting up 500 yards against NC State, then a program-record 700 yards against William & Mary, the Hoos look to keep the offense moving efficiently and effectively. UVA's defense also needs to stay solid and not let up for four quarters.
Here are the three biggest storylines for Saturday's game.
1. Can UVA's rushing game continue to carry the load?
UVA has shown they have one of the most explosive and well-balanced run games through the first three weeks of the season. Virginia's offense has four weapons averaging over six yards per carry: three running back options plus quarterback Chandler Morris.
Yes, the sample size is still not massive, but the sheer amount of options and success up until this point is nothing to sneeze at. J'Mari Taylor is arguably one of the most electric players in college football this year, while Harrison Waylee flashed incredible pop and speed in his stellar performance against William & Mary. Plus, we have not even gotten into the impact Noah Vaughn has on the backfield. The fact that UVA has multiple backs who can steal the show and make headlines is a promising sign; their rushing game can be game-changing.
2. Will the offensive line maintain control of the line of scrimmage?
Last season, the Hoo's offensive line gave up 47 sacks. That mark was the third worst in the entire ACC. Plus, the O-line unit has not ranked in the top half of the conference in sacks allowed since 2020.
This season has been a different story up until this point. If Virginia wants to keep up the immense success they are seeing on the offensive side of the ball this week, having a solid offensive line is where that starts. If they want those backs to keep ripping off huge runs, they need to continue to keep those trenches clean.
Luckily for the Hoo's, Stanford has one of the worst rushing defenses in all of college football. The Cardinals' opponents are in the bottom 20 for rush attempts (88), but their defense ranks third-worst in yards per carry allowed (3.51) and 10th-worst in total rushing yards allowed (309). UVA's offensive line needs to take advantage of this historically weak defensive unit.
3. Can the defense improve at stopping the run?
While UVA's previous performances have shown the offense is firing on all cylinders, some lapses from the defense show some issues and mistakes still need to be ironed out.
Despite primarily strong showings on the defensive side of the ball, UVA's unit is in the bottom half of the ACC in rushing yards per game (122). While these rushes might have translated to an incredible amount of scores, not being able to stop an opponent's run game keeps their playbooks open. If you stop the run, Stanford's offense becomes a lot more one dimensional and easier to stop.
Not to mention, Stanford's passing offense is dead last in the conference in terms of yards per game (145.7). If you force their offense to drop back and pass the ball, the Hoo's can really exploit the weaknesses in the Cardinals' struggling offense and run away with this one.