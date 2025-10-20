Three Storylines for This Week's Game Between No. 16 Virginia and North Carolina
It was a close call on Saturday, but No. 16 Virginia found a way to get it done against Washington State. The Cavaliers got a late safety to avoid being upset against the Cougars and UVA is now bowl eligible for the first time in Tony Elliott's time in Charlottesville.
Now, Virginia will turn its attention to rival North Carolina. The Cavaliers are in a great position to make a run at the ACC Championship and that starts this weekend against the Tar Heels.
Here are the three storylines to watch.
1. Can the Virginia offense bounce back?
Virginia has one of the most prolific offenses in the country, but the Cougars were able to limit the effectiveness of the Cavaliers offense. Virginia barely was able to get over 300 yards of total offense and it was an off day for quarterback Chandler Morris.
Morris had a frustrating game, going 15-25 for 179 yards and there was no explosiveness from receivers Trell Harris and Cam Ross. North Carolina has not had a very good defense (or team for that matter) and UVA has the talent advantage at every position. If they come out sharp, I think this offense is going to score at least 30 points. If not, this game could be closer than the experts think.
2. Can they avoid the upset trap?
Every team typically has a game on the schedule in which they are a massive favorite and then they don't play very well and possibly even lose the game. Miami, Texas Tech, and others lost this past weekend as big favorites and UVA was able to avoid the upset trap against Washington State over the weekend.
Was this a sign of more trouble to come for the Cavaliers or was this just a one-off performance? North Carolina has looked dreadful this season, but they did show signs of life against Cal this past weekend. Now, I think Virginia is better than Cal, but if Virginia comes out and plays like they did against Washington State, it is not a given that they will be able to overcome it against the Tar Heels.
3. Path clear to the ACC Championship
The more Virginia keeps winning, the more attention that they are going to get and expectations placed on them. At the beginning of the year, UVA was counted out by almost everyone and were able to play the role of the underdog and they played it quite well against Florida State and Louisville.
Now Virginia is going to get talked about as one of the teams that could win the ACC and how they have a favorable path to get to Charlotte. Under Tony Elliott, this team has not had to face any real expectations or pressure. Now that has changed and it can change how a team performs. With the path to Charlotte clear for the first time in years, will the pressure get to this team or will they be able to navigate it and handle their business?