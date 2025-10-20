Cavaliers Now

Three Storylines for This Week's Game Between No. 16 Virginia and North Carolina

What are the storylines for this weekend's game between UNC and UVA?

Jackson Caudell

Oct 18, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) passes the ball as Washington State Cougars defensive end Isaac Terrell (88) rushes in the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) passes the ball as Washington State Cougars defensive end Isaac Terrell (88) rushes in the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was a close call on Saturday, but No. 16 Virginia found a way to get it done against Washington State. The Cavaliers got a late safety to avoid being upset against the Cougars and UVA is now bowl eligible for the first time in Tony Elliott's time in Charlottesville.

Now, Virginia will turn its attention to rival North Carolina. The Cavaliers are in a great position to make a run at the ACC Championship and that starts this weekend against the Tar Heels.

Here are the three storylines to watch.

1. Can the Virginia offense bounce back?

Virginia Cavalier
Oct 18, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Harrison Waylee (21) fumbles the ball after a hit by Washington State Cougars safety Cale Reeder (25) in the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Virginia has one of the most prolific offenses in the country, but the Cougars were able to limit the effectiveness of the Cavaliers offense. Virginia barely was able to get over 300 yards of total offense and it was an off day for quarterback Chandler Morris.

Morris had a frustrating game, going 15-25 for 179 yards and there was no explosiveness from receivers Trell Harris and Cam Ross. North Carolina has not had a very good defense (or team for that matter) and UVA has the talent advantage at every position. If they come out sharp, I think this offense is going to score at least 30 points. If not, this game could be closer than the experts think.

2. Can they avoid the upset trap?

Virginia Cavaliers Footbal
Oct 18, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Ja'Son Prevard (10) celebrates with Cavaliers defensive back Donavon Platt (28) after intercepting a pass against the Washington State Cougars in the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Every team typically has a game on the schedule in which they are a massive favorite and then they don't play very well and possibly even lose the game. Miami, Texas Tech, and others lost this past weekend as big favorites and UVA was able to avoid the upset trap against Washington State over the weekend.

Was this a sign of more trouble to come for the Cavaliers or was this just a one-off performance? North Carolina has looked dreadful this season, but they did show signs of life against Cal this past weekend. Now, I think Virginia is better than Cal, but if Virginia comes out and plays like they did against Washington State, it is not a given that they will be able to overcome it against the Tar Heels.

3. Path clear to the ACC Championship

The more Virginia keeps winning, the more attention that they are going to get and expectations placed on them. At the beginning of the year, UVA was counted out by almost everyone and were able to play the role of the underdog and they played it quite well against Florida State and Louisville.

Now Virginia is going to get talked about as one of the teams that could win the ACC and how they have a favorable path to get to Charlotte. Under Tony Elliott, this team has not had to face any real expectations or pressure. Now that has changed and it can change how a team performs. With the path to Charlotte clear for the first time in years, will the pressure get to this team or will they be able to navigate it and handle their business?

More Virginia News:

feed

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football