LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs No.8 North Carolina Baseball, Game Three Score
Top of the 1st
Pregame
RHP John Paone (1 - 0, 2.31 ERA, 11.2 IP, 2 BB, 15 SO) is on the mound for game three of the series and here is how the Hoos are lining up:
1. SS Eric Becker
2. CF AJ Gracia
3. 2B Joe Tiroly
4. 1B Sam Harris
5. LF Harrison Didawick
6. 3B Noah Murray
7. RF Zach Jackson
8. DH Antonio Perotta
9. C Thomas O'Connell
Virginia has dominated the first two games, winning game one 13-3 in a mercy rule and then earlier today, UVA was able to grab a 9-2 victory over the No. 8 Tar Heels. This team has responded well since losing their midweek contest to Charlotte and they head into game three with plenty of momentum.
