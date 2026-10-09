Three Syracuse defensive players to watch against Virginia On Saturday night

Like Virginia, Syracuse is coming off its worst defensive performance of the season. Unlike the Cavaliers, the Orange managed to win its last game.

Despite allowing 41 points to UConn two weeks ago, Syracuse brings an athletic defense to Scott Stadium on Saturday night. Before winning a shootout with the Huskies, the Orange held New Hampshire to a field goal in their opener and delivered respectable performances in ACC losses to California (21-18) and Pittsburgh (27-13).

A Virginia offense that struggled in the final three quarters against Florida State last week will try to replicate UConn's success (499 total yards) on Saturday night. Here are three Syracuse defenders to watch:

LB Keyshawn Johnson

No relation to the former Jets and Cowboys star receiver, Johnson has made a name for himself. He earned FCS All-America honors last season at Tennessee-Martin with 13.5 sacks before transferring to Syracuse, where he has remained productive against stiffer competition.

Johnson (6-3, 235 pounds) had 2.5 sacks in his FBS debut against New Hampshire and leads the Orange with 3.5 quarterback takedowns this season. He'll be a constant concern for a Virginia offensive line that allowed 10 sacks of Beau Pribula last week against Florida State.

DE Tunmise Adeleye

At least one current Cavalier should be able to give his coaches an accurate scouting report on Adeleye. Fisher Camac, Virginia's best edge rusher, played on the opposite side from Adeleye at UNLV two years ago before each player transferred.

Adeleye (6-4, 270) was an all-Mountain West Conference selection last season and has been a force for the Orange as well, registering at least half a sack in all four of their games so far. He's making his fifth collegiate stop after previously playing at Texas A&M, Michigan State, Texas State, and UNLV.

DB Chris Peal

Another impact transfer, Peal was a member of Georgia's 2022 national championship team. He transferred to Syracuse before the 2025 season and has started every game for the past two years.

At 6-1 and 200 pounds, he has the ability to play either cornerback or safety for the Orange. He made a career-high six tackles in the season opener against New Hampshire and ranks second on the team with 11 solo tackles this season, along with a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup. He'll likely spend much of the evening shadowing Virginia's most dangerous receiver, Rico Flores Jr.