It's probably not surprising that a program which produced Jim Brown, Donovan McNabb and Marvin Harrison is capable of putting a lot of points on the board.

In its two nonconference games so far (both wins), Syracuse dropped 66 points on New Hampshire and 42 on UConn (in overtime). The Orange didn't fare quite as well in ACC matchups with California and SMU, managing just 31 total points combined.

Still, the Orange will present a challenge for a Virginia defense that looked porous and unorganized in a 38-7 shellacking at Florida State last week. If the Cavaliers aren't sharper, Syracuse could have similar success.

Here are three Orange offensive players that should have Virginia's attention enterting the game:

QB Amari Odom

After earning first-team All-Conference USA honors last season at Kennesaw State last season, Odom transferred to Syracuse and sat behind Steve Angelli for the first three games. He earned his first start after Angelli struggled -- and made the most of it.

In a 42-41 overtime victory over UConn two weeks ago, Odom tied a school record with five touchdown passes and also scored one himself on a run. He threw for 335 yards, including six completions of at least 25 yards.

He's officially listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury. But at 6-4 and 210 pounds, he's similar in size to FSU's Ashton Daniels, who bedeviled the Cavaliers' defense with his legs a week ago.

RB Tylik Hill

Lest you think the Orange lack offensive balance, Hill begs to differ. The sophomore is also coming off his best college game against UConn: 28 carries for 190 yards.

He's compact (5-9, 190 pounds) and elusive, much like West Virginia's Cam Cook, who shredded Virginia's defense for 123 yards in last month's meeting in Charlotte. If the Cavaliers' front seven can't contain Hill, it will force safeties Ethan Minter and Brandyn Hillman closer to the line -- and open up passing lanes downfield.

WR Umari Hatcher

Hatcher was the recipient of most of Odom's passes against UConn, hauling in 12 receptions for 152 yards and three touchdowns. He's big (6-3, 190 pounds) and experienced (sixth year). He's also dangerous on jet sweeps and end-arounds, gaining 39 yards on two carries this season.

He'll be even more of a threat if Virginia's best cover cornerback, Omillio Agard, can't play (he's listed as doubtful). And if the Cavaliers' secondary devotes too much attention to Hatcher, the Orange also have Justin Ross-Simmons, who had 105 receiving yards against Cal, and one of the nation's top recruits, 6-foot-5 Calvin Russell III, who made his season debut against UConn after missing the first three games with an injury.