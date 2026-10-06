Virginia Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Upcoming Matchup vs Syracuse
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After a very disappointing game on Saturday vs. Florida State, Virginia is gearing up for Syracuse to come to Charlottesville. The Cavaliers are hoping this week's game is going to help get them back on track after their no-show on Saturday against the Seminoles, but they are going to need to get better play from every position group on the team.
Ahead of Saturday's game, UVA has released their depth chart for the matchup against the Orange. Remember, this is not an official depth chart and that just because a player is listed somewhere, does not mean that is how things will line up on Saturday.
Offense
Position
Starter
Top backup
QB
Beau Pribula
Eli Holstein
RB
Jekail Middlebrook
Xay Davis, or Xavier Brown or Peyton Lewis or Noah Vaughn
WR (X)
Rico Flores Jr. or Ty'Lyric Coleman
Dylan Cope
WR (Z)
Da'Shawn Martin
Jacquon Gibson
WR (Slot)
Kameron Courtney
Josiah Abdullah
TE
Dakota Twitty
Connor Cox or John Rogers
LT
McKale Boley
Ben York
LG
Noah Josey
Cole Surber
C
Drake Metcalf
Ryan Brubaker or Grayson Reid
RG
Makilan Thomas
Dane Wlekinski
RT
Monroe Mills
Jon Adair
No real changes to the offensive depth chart for this game.
Despite another poor game from quarterback Beau Pribula, head coach Tony Elliott said that the Cavaliers are not going to be making any changes to the position right now, saying that there is more wrong with the offense than just Pribula:
"10 sacks.. is that all on the quarterback? No, he missed two throws, right? And so if you're going to change the quarterback then I need to change a lot of other positions."
If Virginia's offense cannot get going against a poor Syracuse offense, there might not be much hope for the Cavaliers on that side of the ball this season. The offensive line has not been nearly good enough; the tailbacks have not been explosive, and the receivers have not separated and become playmakers around Pribula. We will see if that changes this weekend against Syracuse.
Defense
Position
Starter
Top backup
DE
Fisher Camac
Nnanna Anyanwu
NT
Anthony Britton
Sichan John
DT
Darrion Henry-Young
Kervins Choute
DE (BANDIT)
Matthew Fobbs-White
Devon Baxter
LB (WILL)
Maddox Marcellus
Caleb Hardy
LB (MIKE)
Kam Robinson
Landon Danley
CB (Left)
Omillio Agard
Jam Jackson
CB (Right)
Jacobie Henderson
Justin Ross
SPUR
Donovan Platt
Jaylen Jones or Corey Costner
FS
Ethan Minter
Christian Ellis or Keke Adams
SS
Brandyn Hillman
Montino Williams
There are no changes to the defensive depth chart this week either.
This unit has been as disappointing as the offense has. After being one of the ACC's best last season and a great start to the year against NC State, poor performances against West Virginia and Florida State have many wondering if this unit was just simply overrated.
Syracuse brings a different style of attack than either WVU or FSU, but they have been able to put up points.
After the game on Saturday, Elliott went into detail about the struggles for the defense:
"Yeah, I think u you know a lot of it is is we got to do a better job of wrapping when we tackle to get ball carriers on the ground. Like there were some several explosive plays that came after we had contact on the on the ball carriers. And so we got to do a good job. Um we all we all got to strain a little bit harder uh to make sure that we uh that we prepare them better, coach them better, and then challenge them to go out and execute to the best of their ability."
There is still time to get things fixed for UVA, but they need to start playing better and in a hurry.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell