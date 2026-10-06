Skip to main content
Cavaliers Now

Virginia Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Upcoming Matchup vs Syracuse

After getting blown out by Florida State on Saturday, did UVA make any changes to Saturday's depth chart?
Jackson Caudell|
Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) throws the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) throws the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Virginia Cavaliers

After a very disappointing game on Saturday vs. Florida State, Virginia is gearing up for Syracuse to come to Charlottesville. The Cavaliers are hoping this week's game is going to help get them back on track after their no-show on Saturday against the Seminoles, but they are going to need to get better play from every position group on the team.

Ahead of Saturday's game, UVA has released their depth chart for the matchup against the Orange. Remember, this is not an official depth chart and that just because a player is listed somewhere, does not mean that is how things will line up on Saturday.

Offense

Position

Starter

Top backup

QB

Beau Pribula

Eli Holstein

RB

Jekail Middlebrook

Xay Davis, or Xavier Brown or Peyton Lewis or Noah Vaughn

WR (X)

Rico Flores Jr. or Ty'Lyric Coleman

Dylan Cope

WR (Z)

Da'Shawn Martin

Jacquon Gibson

WR (Slot)

Kameron Courtney

Josiah Abdullah

TE

Dakota Twitty

Connor Cox or John Rogers

LT

McKale Boley

Ben York

LG

Noah Josey

Cole Surber

C

Drake Metcalf

Ryan Brubaker or Grayson Reid

RG

Makilan Thomas

Dane Wlekinski

RT

Monroe Mills

Jon Adair

No real changes to the offensive depth chart for this game.

Despite another poor game from quarterback Beau Pribula, head coach Tony Elliott said that the Cavaliers are not going to be making any changes to the position right now, saying that there is more wrong with the offense than just Pribula:

"10 sacks.. is that all on the quarterback? No, he missed two throws, right? And so if you're going to change the quarterback then I need to change a lot of other positions."

If Virginia's offense cannot get going against a poor Syracuse offense, there might not be much hope for the Cavaliers on that side of the ball this season. The offensive line has not been nearly good enough; the tailbacks have not been explosive, and the receivers have not separated and become playmakers around Pribula. We will see if that changes this weekend against Syracuse.

Defense

Position

Starter

Top backup

DE

Fisher Camac

Nnanna Anyanwu

NT

Anthony Britton

Sichan John

DT

Darrion Henry-Young

Kervins Choute

DE (BANDIT)

Matthew Fobbs-White

Devon Baxter

LB (WILL)

Maddox Marcellus

Caleb Hardy

LB (MIKE)

Kam Robinson

Landon Danley

CB (Left)

Omillio Agard

Jam Jackson

CB (Right)

Jacobie Henderson

Justin Ross

SPUR

Donovan Platt

Jaylen Jones or Corey Costner

FS

Ethan Minter

Christian Ellis or Keke Adams

SS

Brandyn Hillman

Montino Williams

There are no changes to the defensive depth chart this week either.

This unit has been as disappointing as the offense has. After being one of the ACC's best last season and a great start to the year against NC State, poor performances against West Virginia and Florida State have many wondering if this unit was just simply overrated.

Syracuse brings a different style of attack than either WVU or FSU, but they have been able to put up points.

After the game on Saturday, Elliott went into detail about the struggles for the defense:

"Yeah, I think u you know a lot of it is is we got to do a better job of wrapping when we tackle to get ball carriers on the ground. Like there were some several explosive plays that came after we had contact on the on the ball carriers. And so we got to do a good job. Um we all we all got to strain a little bit harder uh to make sure that we uh that we prepare them better, coach them better, and then challenge them to go out and execute to the best of their ability."

There is still time to get things fixed for UVA, but they need to start playing better and in a hurry.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Share on XFollow jacksoncaudell
Home/Football