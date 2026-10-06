Virginia Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Upcoming Matchup vs Syracuse

After a very disappointing game on Saturday vs. Florida State, Virginia is gearing up for Syracuse to come to Charlottesville. The Cavaliers are hoping this week's game is going to help get them back on track after their no-show on Saturday against the Seminoles, but they are going to need to get better play from every position group on the team.

Ahead of Saturday's game, UVA has released their depth chart for the matchup against the Orange. Remember, this is not an official depth chart and that just because a player is listed somewhere, does not mean that is how things will line up on Saturday.

Offense

Position Starter Top backup QB Beau Pribula Eli Holstein RB Jekail Middlebrook Xay Davis, or Xavier Brown or Peyton Lewis or Noah Vaughn WR (X) Rico Flores Jr. or Ty'Lyric Coleman Dylan Cope WR (Z) Da'Shawn Martin Jacquon Gibson WR (Slot) Kameron Courtney Josiah Abdullah TE Dakota Twitty Connor Cox or John Rogers LT McKale Boley Ben York LG Noah Josey Cole Surber C Drake Metcalf Ryan Brubaker or Grayson Reid RG Makilan Thomas Dane Wlekinski RT Monroe Mills Jon Adair

No real changes to the offensive depth chart for this game.

Despite another poor game from quarterback Beau Pribula, head coach Tony Elliott said that the Cavaliers are not going to be making any changes to the position right now, saying that there is more wrong with the offense than just Pribula:

"10 sacks.. is that all on the quarterback? No, he missed two throws, right? And so if you're going to change the quarterback then I need to change a lot of other positions."

If Virginia's offense cannot get going against a poor Syracuse offense, there might not be much hope for the Cavaliers on that side of the ball this season. The offensive line has not been nearly good enough; the tailbacks have not been explosive, and the receivers have not separated and become playmakers around Pribula. We will see if that changes this weekend against Syracuse.

Defense

Position Starter Top backup DE Fisher Camac Nnanna Anyanwu NT Anthony Britton Sichan John DT Darrion Henry-Young Kervins Choute DE (BANDIT) Matthew Fobbs-White Devon Baxter LB (WILL) Maddox Marcellus Caleb Hardy LB (MIKE) Kam Robinson Landon Danley CB (Left) Omillio Agard Jam Jackson CB (Right) Jacobie Henderson Justin Ross SPUR Donovan Platt Jaylen Jones or Corey Costner FS Ethan Minter Christian Ellis or Keke Adams SS Brandyn Hillman Montino Williams

There are no changes to the defensive depth chart this week either.

This unit has been as disappointing as the offense has. After being one of the ACC's best last season and a great start to the year against NC State, poor performances against West Virginia and Florida State have many wondering if this unit was just simply overrated.

Syracuse brings a different style of attack than either WVU or FSU, but they have been able to put up points.

After the game on Saturday, Elliott went into detail about the struggles for the defense:

"Yeah, I think u you know a lot of it is is we got to do a better job of wrapping when we tackle to get ball carriers on the ground. Like there were some several explosive plays that came after we had contact on the on the ball carriers. And so we got to do a good job. Um we all we all got to strain a little bit harder uh to make sure that we uh that we prepare them better, coach them better, and then challenge them to go out and execute to the best of their ability."

There is still time to get things fixed for UVA, but they need to start playing better and in a hurry.