How to Watch Virginia Football vs Syracuse: Announcers, TV, Radio and More

Virginia's streak of nationally broadcast primetime games continues. The Cavaliers have a 7:30 primetime kickoff for their Homecomings game Saturday against Syracuse.

It is also Young Alumni Reunions weekend, which could affect attendance at Scott Stadium. But regardless of how many fans show up, the Cavaliers have been dominant at home.

Virginia is on a four-game win streak at home (or a nine-game streak excluding one game where its starting quarterback went down with injury and did not return). In 2026, the Cavaliers are outscoring their visitors by an average point differential of 45-5.

Here is the viewing information for Virginia's game:

How to watch

TV: ACC Network

• Play-By-Play: Jorge Sedano

• Analyst: Dave Clawson

• Sideline Reporter: Madison Hock

RADIO: Virginia Sports Radio Network

• Play-By-Play: John Freeman

• Analyst: Ahmad Hawkins

• Sideline Reporter: Jay James

• Affiliates: VirginiaSports.com/Radio

• Satellite: SiriusXM 179 or 234 — SXM App: 958

• App: Virginia Sports mobile app

LIVE STATS: UVA.StatBroadcast.com

Inside the matchup

The loser of this game is essentially eliminated from ACC title contention. That is especially true for a Syracuse team that is 0-2 in conference play, but Virginia is also on the brink of near-elimination. The ACC is deep and competitive this year. Losing two (or three) games in ACC play is a one-way ticket to being average at best.

The Orange have already made the desperation move — they have sidelined starting quarterback Steve Angeli (possibly for injury, possibly for poor play), inserting understudy Amari Odom into the leading role. However, Odom himself is now questionable to play Saturday. One way or another, Syracuse will not have a fully healthy quarterback.

That is bad news for an Orange squad that just scored 42 points at UConn, the first time they eclipsed 20 points against an FBS opponent this season. Syracuse was known for its offense but has yet to string together strong outings. However, its defense has been better than advertised.

New defensive coordinator Vince Kehres has helped the Orange hold their two ACC opponents to under 28 points. The problem is, the Syracuse offense was stuck in the mud. Perhaps Odom can be the one to ignite the team — but if he faces a very talented Virginia defense that would have shut down Florida State if it did not miss 29 tackles (according to Pro Football Focus).

These teams do share a commonality: this game is absolutely a must-win contest.