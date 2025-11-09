Three Takeaways from Virginia's Gut Wrenching 16-9 Loss to Wake Forest
Virginia suffered its first loss in conference play on Saturday at home to Wake Forest. The story of the game was the offense which could only muster up nine points after a major injury to veteran quarterback Chandler Morris. Here are some key takeaways from the Cavaliers loss at home.
Virginia Drops the Ball
Virginia did not take care of the football this evening. After not losing a fumble all season, Virginia fumbled the ball three times and lost all of them. The Demon Deacons were kind enough to fumble once themselves, but Virginia couldn’t come up with possession. The final fumble of the evening––which was only spotted in an instant replay following a holding call on Virginia’s Noah Josey––happened just one play after J’Mari Taylor’s 43-yard run deep into Wake Forest territory. In a rather unassuming––but critical––matchup against Wake Forest, Virginia simply dropped the ball.
Virginia Finds the Red Zone, Not the End Zone
In one of the stranger statistical anomalies of Virginia’s season, the Hoos scored on three of their four trips to the red zone, Wake Forest failed to score on its only trip to the red zone, and the Demon Deacons still won by seven. The sole touchdown of the game was an 88-yard punt-return touchdown by Wake Forest’s Carlos Hernandez. Virginia struggled to get the ball moving––especially on third downs––and were unable to capitalize on the few opportunities the team had. The most painful instance came after Daniel Kaelin broke off a 54-yard run inside Wake Forest’s ten-yard line, and Virginia only walked away with a field goal. Virginia was clearly affected by Chandler Morris’ absence following an unnecessarily rough hit in the second quarter. Regardless, the ball was stagnant before Morris’ exit, and with J’Mari Taylor in the backfield, the Hoos should be able to pick up eight yards.
Special Teams Shines
Despite the multitude of other inadequacies, it was an impactful night for both teams’ kickers–– and special teams generally. As previously mentioned, Wake Forest scored the only touchdown of the evening at the hands (the feet?) of Carlos Mendoza’s 88-yard punt-return touchdown. Both kickers made all three of their field goals, with Wake Forest’s Connor Calvert impressing in particular. Calvert made 39, 49, and 50-yard field goals–all of which were no-doubters. Virginia’s Will Bettridge had somewhat of an easier day, but still hit from 21, 34, and 40 yards. Even the punters––Cal Joseph and Daniel Sparks––were impactful, each punting for nearly 200 yards. In an ugly game, high-quality special-teams units were appreciated.