Three Things Virginia Can Learn From Indiana’s Championship Run

Virginia had a historic season in 2025 winning its most game ever in program history with 11 wins and fell one game short of an ACC crown. They can take the next step in 2026 by learning these three things from the national champion Indiana Hoosiers. Let's do a deep dive.

1. Embracing the hunter role

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Cam Ross (6) reacts after a play against the Missouri Tigers during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

For much of this past season, Indiana was a team that was glossed over and not taken serious despite making the College Football Playoff a year ago before falling to Notre Dame. Much of the discussion around the title favorites were Texas, Ohio State, Clemson, and Georgia. Indiana remained focused and opened the nation’s eye with ranked victories over Illinois, Oregon, and Ohio State. It wasn’t until Oregon, that people thought this could be a serious contender. They embraced the hunter role all season long and continued to go out and hunt the best the country had to offer and never let off the gas. Blowout victories over Alabama and Oregon (the second time) sent a clear message the Hoosiers weren’t playing round. The Cavaliers just had a successful season and made history in 2025 under head coach Tony Elliot. However, they are still being overlooked in a bunch of way too early top 25 lists from media outlets like ESPN, CBS, and ON3 as the 2026 offseason begins. They Cavaliers should use this a motivation to begin the offseason and prove they are a contender and be a hunter in the ACC despite coming up short in the title game in 2025. If they do that, they can find themselves in the College Football Playoff

2. Having A Strong Running Game

Tennessee offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov (74) and running back Peyton Lewis (2) celebrating with quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) after Aguilar scored a touchdown against New Mexico State in an NCAA college football game on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now don’t get me wrong, Virginia had a good running game in 2025 led by J’Mari Taylor and Harrison Waylee, but they can take it up another notch in 2026. They have done a good job of addressing that in the portal bringing in Jekail Middlebrook, Peyton Lewis, and Solomon Beebe. All three running backs complement each other well and this assortment of running backs on paper looks better than the one they had last fall. Now it will just be the performance on the field for the Hoos. Part of Indiana’s strong showing in 2025 was Kaelon Black and Roman Hemby. A duo that complemented each other well and ran the ball extremely hard. It complemented the passing game so well that it took pressure off of the Heisman trophy winner and made defense respect the running game. Both rushed for 1,000 yards in the 2025. Hemby rushed for 1,120 yards and Black rushed for 1,040 yards. Virginia could have that same success for its running backs, but they may have a trio instead of a duo that could keep them all healthy. If they have that, it should bode well for the 2026 season.

3. A physical defense

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) on the sidelines in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Head coach Curt Cignetti took a group of players that weren’t heavily ranked and made it one of the best defenses in the country, led by Rolijah Hardy, D’Angelo Ponds, Louis Moore, and Tyrique Tucker. It made it tough for Indiana to run the ball against a ballhawking defense on the backend. This is evidenced by their 19 interceptions in 2026. Moore led the way with six. The physicality at the linebacker position with Hardy and Aiden Fisher was prevalent throughout the year as they rarely gave up a 100-yard rusher. The Hoosiers also had four players with at least four sacks in 2025. These are the things you need to have a physical defense and one that sets the tone. Virginia certainly has remnants of that and will return Kam Robinson and Maddox Marcellus, which should help aid in that. Fisher Camac is a big piece returning on the defensive line for the Hoos that should be able to take over games. On the back end, guys like Brandyn Hillman, Jaylen Jones, and Jacobie Henderson should be the players who make the secondary elite. Virginia had a solid defense in 2025, but has to make it an elite, physical defense to take the next step.

