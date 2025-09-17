Three UVA Players To Watch Against Stanford In Week Four College Football Matchup
The Cavaliers are set to host the Stanford Cardinals this Saturday at Scott Stadium. With an offense that has shown no signs of slowing down and a defense that has held its own through three weeks, we are taking a look at what players you need to watch out for this weekend.
1. QB Chandler Morris
The UVA rushing attack has been making all the headlines so far this season. The versatile running back room has really shouldered the offensive load for a high-powered, efficient offensive unit. While quarterback Chandler Morris has had solid success, the running game is the focal point. UVA leads the ACC in offensive yards per game on the back of nearly 296 yards per game on the ground.
Facing a strong run defense in Stanford, Morris might be asked to shoulder more of the load if the run game slows down this week. Morris has been impressive, completing 70% of his passes while finding the end zone four times.
Morris will also need to prove he can translate that success to high-leverage moments. The North Texas transfer needs to limit moments such as his game-sealing interception against NC State in Week Two.
2. DL Jahmeer Carter
The monster defensive tackle is an absolute anchor on this Cavaliers defense. The Graduate transfer is now in his 6th year in Charlottesville, appearing in over 45 games throughout his career.
Coming off two seasons with over 30 total tackles as an interior lineman, Carter is a talented, veteran presence that can move the line of scrimmage for the Hoo's. Head coach Tony Elliott says Carter's work during the week in practice shows he is the right guy to lead this defensive unit.
"If you come out and you watch Jahmeer [Carter] at practice even in our walkthrough tempo when it's truly a walkthrough, he has bands on his hands to work on keeping his hands tight. He shows up every day. He's probably in the building right now doing something."
Carter and the rest of the UVA defense should be able to disrupt Stanford's middle-of-the-pack rushing offense. If they can do that, they will force the Cardinals to utilize a passing game that ranks at the bottom of the ACC.
3. RB J'Mari Taylor
With Noah Vaughn on the bench with an ankle injury, the spotlight is right back on running back J'Mari Taylor. While Harrison Waylee also made headlines last week, Taylor is still the number one option in the backfield.
The sheer amount of talent in the UVA backfield is astonishing so far this season but don't let that distract you from how great Taylor's start to the 2025 campaign has been. The senior ranks second in rushing touchdowns (6) in the country despite not even cracking the top 90 in rushing attempts (33).
Stanford will need to dedicate resources to stopping Taylor from running amok and finding the end zone. If not, Taylor should continue to wreak havoc and run all over the Cardinal defense this weekend.