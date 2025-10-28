Tony Elliott Comments on Virginia's Four Captains: "There's Tremendous Leadership"
The No. 15 Virginia Cavaliers are gearing up for their week ten matchup at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, where they will have the California Golden Bears. UVA is looking to extend its 7-1 record, but California is hoping to take down the Cavaliers, who are on the rise in college football.
Just a few days before kickoff, Virginia announced that the team had voted on who they felt should be the permanent team captains. This is the perfect time for such decisions, as the end of the season is slowly nearing. Leadership is more important now than ever, and fortunately for the Cavaliers, their program is equipped with a long line of leaders.
UVA Announces Team Captains
Unsurprisingly, there were a plethora of players who received votes from their fellow teammates, each vote going toward a player who has confidence, ability and a knack for taking the lead. However, only a select few were named captains: defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter, linebacker James Jackson, quarterback Chandler Morris and tight end Sage Ennis.
As Elliott stated during his press conference on Tuesday:
"I will say that when we tallied up the votes, I think we had 32 players receive captain votes, which is a lot, which tells you that there's tremendous leadership all the way around, not just from the guys that were selected captains. We had six guys that were 30 plus votes a piece, which tells you, man, there's a lot of a lot of leadership, so it was a great experience. It was very organic, and that's what they wanted. And man, I'm so excited for the guys who are captains."
But then also too, I wanted to encourage the guys that may not have been one of the four; we got more than just four team captains on this football team. I think the results are proving that there's great. There's great leadership. So it was a cool honor. I was very fortunate.
I wasn't expecting it as a player, but I was selected as a team captain, and I'm not just saying because it happened to me, but I think that's one of the highest honors you can receive in the game of football, that accolade that your teammates and not coaches voted for. It was strictly the players voted, and it was the whole roster you pick four guys that you want to select as captains. And then when we tallied it up, it ended up being Jahmeer Carter, James Jackson, Chandler Morris, and Sage Ennis."
With such an extensive winning streak under their belt and an ACC Championship growing closer, UVA needs to have reliable leaders who can step up and guide at any given point in the game or season. Carter, Jackson, Morris and Ennis are more than capable of fulfulling this role and have already been doing so without having the title of captain.
Once Saturday rolls around, kickoff will take place at 3:45 p.m. EST. Under the leadership of Elliott and with the support of their captains, will the Cavaliers claim victory once again?