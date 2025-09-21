Tony Elliott Gives Injury Update To Brady Wilson After UVA's Win Over Stanford
It was a great night for the University of Virginia, as they beat Stanford 48-20 and moved to 3-1 for the season and 1-0 in conference play. However, the Cavaliers lost starting center Brady Wilson to injury in the third quarter of the game and he did not return. After the game, UVA head coach Tony Elliott spoke with the media and he updated the status of Wilson:
"I felt like we were able to keep going. We did get a couple of holding penalties inside that we got to clean up. But those were not necessarily on the center, but that's the impact when you have to move a guy from a position to bring somebody else in. In fairness to them, things are moving fast. They haven't been in the game as long, but that's the opportunity that we have to improve and get better. But we were able to continue to move the offense, have some success, and very hopeful that it's not more than a calf strain, but I won't know for sure until doctors check in the morning."
With Florida State on deck next Friday night, the Cavaliers are going to need this team to be fully healthy.
Big night on offense
It was another big night on offense for Virginia, as they racked up over 500 yards for the third straight game (590 to be exact) and quarterback Chandler Morris threw for 380 of them, including three touchdowns to wide receiver Trell Harris. After the game, Elliott had plenty to say about their performance on that side of the ball:
"Just good complementary football. For the offense to get off to a fast start. First, special teams create good field position. Defense getting stops, offense going down and scoring, and playing good complementary football, and then finishing the fourth quarter. Not giving up any points there in the fourth quarter. Just really pleased with the team effort. There's plenty for us to coach better at and to clean up, but just super proud of the guys showing up with the business-like mentality. They continue to have that each week, and playing good complementary football, and then also give us some opportunities to grow in the process of having success.
"We felt like this week we were going to get some opportunities to put the ball in the air, and you were starting to see it with all the guys. It was good for Chandler to have a game like that, where he just kind of got really settled in and got into rhythm and made some plays and extended some plays and found some big plays down the field. And really good for Trell. A guy who's kind of been working his way back to have a breakout game like that. So just super, super happy for him."
Elliott says that preparation is going to be underway for next week's massive game for Florida State, though they can't make the game bigger than it is:
"One. don't make it bigger than what it is. At the end of the day, it's a conference game. It's the next step in the progression. Don't try to be superhuman, but you got to have a good understanding of your opponent, what you're going up against. Then you got to prepare to the standard. You got to block out the noise. The difference in games like this is everybody's going to be ready. Everybody's going to be excited, man. It's a prime-time game. There's all these things associated with it, but it's still about the preparation.
I know you'll be ready, but we got to make sure that we don't just try to skip the preparation and get to the game thinking that being ready is going to get it done, because now you're going to have to go out and you want to play well, take care of the football. The same thing that you had to do tonight, versus the team that we played. You got to take care of the ball. You got to protect the quarterback. You got to win the line of scrimmage, and then you got to communicate so that you don't give up a big play."
It is going to be arguably the biggest of the Tony Elliott era on Friday night when they host Florida State. Can they make a statement?