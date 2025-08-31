Tony Elliott Gives Update on Chandler Morris Injury
It was a really good night for Virginia football, as they got a convincing 48-7 win over Coastal Carolina to start the season 1-0. During the third quarter of the game, though, UVA quarterback Chandler Morris had to leave due to an injury, and he did not return. After the game, head coach Tony Elliott gave an update on Morris's status, saying that Morris suffered a left shoulder injury and was just held out as a precaution, and he looks good for next week. Elliott also said that Morris will be re-examined tomorrow and that he is optimistic.
"Yeah, so looks like his left shoulder. You know, mild possible AC. We'll get it reevaluated in the morning. But just wanted to be very cautious there. And he even said it on the ground. He's like, Man, I should have got down, but that's the competitor that he is. He said, He also said, Coach, I saw the end zone. I wanted, I wanted to score. So that's the kind of player that he is. But we're encouraged that I'm very hopeful for next week."
Successful debuts For Morris and Cam Ross
There were quite a few players on this roster making their debut tonight in Charlottesville due to Virginia having so many transfers, but it went really well for Morris and wide receiver Cam Ross, who appears to be a breakout star.
Morris ended the game 19-27 for 264 yards and two touchdowns and looked poised and acurate all night long while he was in.
Ross was Morris favorite target tonight, receiving nearly double the amount of targets of the other receivers that played. Ross finished the game with seven catches for 124 yards and one touchdown while adding 100 yards returning on special teams.
Ross had been the talk of fall camp for UVA, and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings talked about how they envisioned using Ross in the offense and on special teams:
"You know, and I agree with Coach Elliott on that, like Cam has just been a workman, right? He's been available to us every day, right? He has a trait, right? He has speed, he has quickness. He has a really good job of catching the football, and he's smart, right? He has a smart to him. He has like big picture football to sit down and talk with him football-wise. So just be able to have, you know, that speed, peace, and the experience, right? He's played a lot of football and he's had some production that help us help us not only offensively but in the Specialty game. I'm opening my mouth. If we can get a touchdown on Special Teams -Wise, it counts as offensive points, I'll take it, right? Either way, we can get 'em, you know? And I think he is a guy that can bring that to us from a Special Teams standpoint, and then, you know, give us the ability to push the ball down the field and try to attack defenses vertically."
While Ross can certainly be one of the top receivers for the Cavaliers this season, watch out for him on special teams. Kitchings spoke of his potential in that area of the team yesterday, and earlier in camp, special team coach Keith Gaither talked about the possibility.
"It's a sense of relief when you have someone who's done it at a high level. He knows how to set up returns. He knows how to set up his blocks. I mean, he's fast. He's got courage to run through the smoke…I think he's probably the most valuable player up to this point on our offense. Just coming out of spring, you didn't know what you had. He was still learning the offense. And then you watched him train through the summer. His body changed. [He] was diligent and intentional about every rep he took. And to this point right now, he's probably one of our best players. And so to have one of your best players playing at a high level every snap, being very intentional about every rep, to be a guy that's going to be responsible for returning, it's a huge asset for us."
So far so good for Ross.