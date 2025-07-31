Tony Elliott Isn't Bothered By Preseason ACC Poll: "Why would we not believe that we can be playing on December 6?"
Fourth-year head coach Tony Elliott fielded questions after the University of Virginia football team completed its first practice of fall camp today. In the wake of a disappointing 5-7 finish in 2024, Elliott and his staff welcomed 54 new players to the roster this offseason, with today's practice being the first for the team's second wave of offseason transfers. With the roster overhaul, the Cavaliers now have their strongest depth chart on paper in the Elliott era. The fresh energy, focus, and anticipation for another chance to turn the Virginia football program around were evident throughout Elliott's press conference.
While Elliott spoke on various topics, ranging from added depth at the offensive line position to improving at recruiting top in-state talent, the overall message from the coach was clear– this year's team has lofty, championship goals. Elliott asked, "Why would we not believe that we can be playing on December 6?" in reference to this year's ACC championship game.
While the 2025 ACC Preseason Poll released today slotted in the Cavaliers at 14th out of the 17 ACC programs, Elliott quickly wrote it off. He joked that the team is "better than we were last year" in the poll and said "it's really hard to tell" who the most competitive teams in the ACC will be since "pretty much everybody has got a new team." Elliott continued, "We are not going to let that poll define us" before posing another simple question; "Why would you play this game if you don't believe you can go compete for a championship?"
Given the tumultuous journey for Virginia football under Elliott's tenure thus far, it would be a small miracle if the 'Hoos do find themselves in the ACC championship game in four months. The championship mindset, echoed thus far by new QB1 Chandler Morris, is a positive message for Virginia fans hoping to see a step in the right direction this season. Being competitive in the ACC would be a satisfactory first sign that the program is progressing.
From the QB room to the bolstered depth at offensive Line and cornerback positions, Elliott expressed his belief that Virginia has the "best roster we've had" so far in his coaching tenure. Getting a quality, competitive roster to Charlottesville in the NIL era is no small feat, and Elliott made sure to thank the alumni donors who helped make that a reality. Of course, now the real challenge begins as Elliott and his staff must mold a new group of individuals into a high-level football team, with today's fall camp practice marking an important first step.
In the leadup to the Cavaliers first game on August 30 versus Coastal Carolina, Elliott emphasized that the players buying into the entire preparation process, from fall camp to the ACC championship, would be the most important piece to a successful season. "Today's the best you're going to feel," said Elliott, but "day two has got to be better than day one."
While the ACC preseason poll still doesn't see Virginia as a legitimate threat in the conference, the morale for the Cavaliers football season is high internally, as are the expectations from Virginia fans for the 2025 campaign. The question remains whether this roster can mold into a winning team under Elliott's leadership, and there's no doubt this a make-or-break year for the head coach and his new roster.