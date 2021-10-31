Top Five Plays of Virginia vs. BYU

5. Jelani Woods hauls in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Brennan Armstrong down the left sideline.

4. Devin Darrington breaks loose for 49-yard touchdown run to bring the Hoos within three points.

3. Dontayvion Wicks pins the ball between his ankles in order to complete a circus catch for the second time this season.

2. Brennan Armstrong throws over the middle of the field to Dontayvion Wicks, who takes it to the house for a touchdown, his second 70+ yard touchdown catch in the last two games.

1. Brennan Armstrong breaks some ankles in the backfield before running for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Hoos their first lead of the game.

