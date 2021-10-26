UVA’s Natasha Subhash Takes Home ITA Atlantic Singles Title

It was a fantastic weekend for the Virginia Cavaliers tennis program, which saw six UVA players qualify for the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego next month by virtue of their stellar play in the ITA Atlantic Regional Championships.

For the second time in her career, Junior Natasha Subhash brought home the singles title at the ITA Atlantic Regional Women’s Tennis Championships, which were held at the Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville this weekend.

Both Subhash and Virginia freshman Elaine Chervinsky won each of their first four matches in the singles tournament to set up an all-UVA final between Subhash and Chervinsky.

Natasha Subhash, who was also the ITA Atlantic Regional Champion in 2019, defeated Chervinsky 6-4, 6-2 in the final to become the first Cavalier to ever win the regional title two times in her career.

In doubles competition, the Cavaliers had three sets of teams advance to the quarterfinals, with two UVA pairings making trips to the semifinals, and one team advancing to the finals. The Virginia duo of freshman Melodie Collard and sophomore Hibah Shaikh won three straight matches in the doubles tournament and advanced to the finals, where they lost to Old Dominion’s Yuliaa Starodubtseva and Tatsiana Sasnouskaya, the top-seeded team in the tournament, in three sets 6-7, 7-6, 10-4.

Natasha Subhash, Elaine Chervinsky, Melodie Collard, and Hibah Shaikh all qualified for the ITA National Fall Championships.

The UVA men’s tennis team also had two players, senior Ryan Goetz and sophomore Inaki Montes, qualify for the ITA National Fall Championships.

Montes was a finalist in both the singles and doubles tournament at the ITA Atlantic Regional in Norfolk, Virginia. However, an injury on the final day of competition forced Montes to retire from the singles and doubles final.

As runners-up of the Atlantic Regional, both Inaki Montes and Ryan Goetz have been invited to the ITA National Fall Championships, joining the four players from the UVA women’s tennis team who also earned bids this weekend.

The 2021 ITA National Fall Championships will take place at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, California from November 4th through November 7th.

