    • October 24, 2021
    Top Five Plays of Virginia's Victory over Georgia Tech

    Check out the top plays from UVA's Saturday-night win over the Yellow Jackets
    5. Billy Kemp gets Virginia on the board with a touchdown reception in the flat. 

    4. Brennan Armstrong finds Ra'Shaun Henry in the end zone for his fourth touchdown pass of the game. 

    3. Brennan Armstrong adds a second rushing touchdown on a 14-yard run to put UVA up 41-24 late in the third quarter. 

    2. Dontayvion Wicks turns a short pass into a 77-yard touchdown, UVA's longest passing play of the season. 

    1. Dontayvion Wicks elevates over two Georgia Tech defenders to catch the ball in the back right corner of the end zone for an incredible touchdown reception. 

