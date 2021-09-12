September 12, 2021
Top Five Plays of Virginia's Victory over Illinois

See which plays from UVA's 42-14 win over Illinois on made our Top Five
Photo courtesy of Geoff Burke/ USA TODAY Sports

See which plays from UVA's 42-14 win over Illinois on made our Top Five

5. Brennan Armstrong throws the fourth of his five touchdowns to Billy Kemp in the flat. 

4. Anthony Johnson strips the ball from Illinois for his first interception as a Cavalier. 

3. Armstrong finds Dontayvion Wicks for a 28-yard touchdown. 

2. Keytaon Thompson takes the direct snap and sheds multiple tacklers on his way into the end zone. 

1. Armstrong hits Jelani Woods on the fourth play of the game for a 38-yard touchdown. 

