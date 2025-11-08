Top Two X-Factors for Virginia’s Week Eleven Matchup vs Wake Forest
Having clinched their seventh straight victory, the Virginia Cavaliers enter their week eleven matchup with a sense of confidence as they prepare to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Although the Cavaliers hold more wins over Wake Forest, recent years have shown the Demon Deacons making a comeback. Of the past six games between the two programs since 2008, Wake Forest has come out on top. Last year, however, Virginia recovered and walked away with a tight 31-30 win. Tonight will be an opportunity for UVA to claim another win over the Demon Deacons, but much of that weight will fall on the shoulders of two X-Factors — Kam Robinson and J'Mari Taylor.
Kam Robinson
During UVA's week ten matchup against California, junior linebacker Kam Robinson played an incredible game, so much so that he earned his third ACC Linebacker of the Week Award of the season — the only player in program history with three in a single year. So far this season, he has recorded 54 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. His play was phenomenal, particularly his late pick-six, his second of the season. Considering his ability to pull UVA ahead during crunch time, he will undoubtedly be tonight's biggest X-Factor. As head coach Tony Elliott explained during his latest press conference:
"I think it just brings confirmation to the message that we're preaching to the guys in the state that you don't need to leave the state of Virginia to accomplish any of your goals. If you desire to be an All-American, compete for a conference championship, you can do that at Virginia. Graduate from one of the most prestigious institutions in the country, and you can do that at Virginia. Prepare yourself to play in the National Football League; you can do that here at Virginia. And then also, hopefully, he'll be a sounding board for all of the young men in the state, who will also be treated the right way when they come here at the University of Virginia," said Elliot.
"You're not going to be used; you're going to be poured into all areas of your life, you're going to be developed holistically. Because we care about what your dreams are, and we also care about what your future looks like beyond the game of football."
J'Mari Taylor
With UVA's J'Mari Taylor owning the most rushing touchdowns (11) of any ACC running back, it's no surprise that he's coming in as another major X-Factor for the Cavaliers' week eleven matchup. This year, he has posted 686 rushing yards, largely carrying his team to victory each week. Many have been left wondering how he is able to maintain such a high level of momentum, but as Elliott stated:
"Well, he does a lot to take care of his body off the field. And he's eating right, sleeping, hydrating, doing all those things. I think he's got a natural ability as a runner to get skinny, to go down and not take significant shots consistently. And he's a warrior. He practices the right way. I think he can accelerate to the contact, which allows him to be the aggressor in the concept of being the hammer and not the nail. And I think that helps him stay healthy because he's able to inflict the brunt of the force on the opponent. And then he's able to protect his body and get small so that he doesn't take too many hard shots."
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST at Scott Stadium as UVA looks to extend its record to 9-1.