Two things we learned from week one of Virginia football fall camp

During the first week of fall camp, many storylines have developed. Virginia coaches will not take to the podium for media availability until Monday — but they shared some valuable information during the first few rounds of post-practice interviews.

In particular, the Cavaliers offense is beginning to take shape. There are two notable takeaways regarding Virginia’s skill position players.

Expect several receivers to get involved, but not all

“Nobody in that receiver room can say they're not going to get an opportunity,” UVA OC Des Kitchings said. “Throughout the course of practice, whether it's in one-on-ones, seven-on-seven, team segments, they're all getting opportunities.”

Kitchings said that he wants to come out of camp with a rotation of six to eight receivers. Rico Flores Jr., Kam Courtney, Da’Shawn Martin and Jacquon Gibson should occupy four of those spots.

If Virginia uses an eight-man receiver rotation, then there are only four spots available for the septet of Dillon Newton-Short, Isaiah Robinson, Tyson Davis, Dylan Cope, Josiah Abdullah, and TyLyric Coleman. Snaps become even more scarce if the Cavaliers limit the rotation to just six wideouts.

However, Elliott mentioned a slightly different situation.

“At the end of the day, I don't mind playing them all if they're all kind of in the same category,” Elliott said. “And if somebody wants to separate, then that's going to be the pushing that they have to do. I'm going to try and push them all to be consistent enough for the quarterbacks to have confidence to go out and play at a high level."

Elliott said that the receivers who earn playing time will do so through consistency and earning the trust of quarterbacks. The competition will be intense for the next several weeks.

Jekail Middlebrook is checking a lot of boxes, may be the top running back

Middlebrook is emerging as the current frontrunner to be RB1. While Virginia has several other running backs who are producing well and will receive significant reps, Middlebrook has impressed the coaches in a variety of ways.

Here is what Elliott had to say about the veteran transfer:

“He's just steady, he just makes plays, he just finds a way, right?” Elliott said. “This was one that I'm like, man, I knew there was something there, but he's got even more than what I was anticipating. [I am] excited about him. He's always got a smile. He doesn't say two words. You can't coach him hard enough, right? He loves to be coached, his body language is always the way it needs to be. It's just like, man, is there anything that I can get on you about that needs to be fixed? So I think he's comfortable in who he is. He knows what his skill set is, and he plays to that."

Des Kitchings also praised his new running back, detailing that Middlebrook checks all the boxes of the ideal running back in his offense.

“I like Jekail as a runner, and from my history of coaching the backs, you love guys that are three phase guys — runners, pass catchers and pass blockers,” Kitchings said. “And Jekail, in my time being around him for now eight, seven months, I don't think the guy's ever had a bad day. But his versatility — his ability to get skinny when he needs to, he's shown some physicality when he needs to.”

“So, and the thing about Jekail, the man, he just, he appreciates the opportunity. Every day is a great day, which I appreciate about him, and I'm excited for what he brings to us this fall.”

Those descriptions sound a lot like J’Mari Taylor, who beat out Harrison Waylee to start in 2025. Waylee was the NCAA’s active career rushing yards leader — but Taylor’s skill, energy and playmaking abilities pushed him to the top of the line for carries. Middlebrook is gaining popularity.