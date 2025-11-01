Two Under the Radar UVA Players Who Could Impact Matchup vs California
Virginia is making their way to the West Coast to face California this weekend. Not only will the matchup itself be a challenge for UVA, considering the Golden Bears' offensive unit, but the travel alone is adding to the pressure and exhaustion. Will the Cavaliers be able to perform as well as they have under such conditions?
Heading into the matchup, UVA has several players who could have a serious impact on the outcome of the game, three of whom tend to fly under the radar.
Safety Antonio Clary
Senior safety Antonio Clary isn't necessarily an under-the-radar player, but he certainly does not get as much attention as he should. After experiencing grueling injury setbacks, Clary has bounced back and is gaining traction once again. During his most recent game against North Carolina, Clary recorded four tackles, amassing a total of 11 tackles so far this season.
As head coach Tony Elliott explained during his latest press conference:
"He's [Clary] about like a coach. I mean, he's been here forever. We pick at him because he's been here for a while. But that's the most snaps that he's played, and just happy for him. Because you know that anytime you've had multiple ACLs, man, it's tough. And just for him to battle back and to be in that position... I mean, he's one of those guys who was a very, very high vote getter for us from a captain perspective. And he's a guy that I really lean on. Matter of fact, we were in my office not too long ago just having a conversation, he and I. So just super happy for him."
Linebacker Kam Robinson
Kam Robinson has undeniably been a star this season after his injury. His return came on Sept. 20 during UVA's matchup against Stanford, and he has continued to develop with each passing game. So far this season, he has posted 48 tackles and 1.5 sacks across five games.
"... he's going to get even better as he gets going the rest of this season, but I think the guys have a lot of confidence in him and his ability to go make a play," Elliott stated a few weeks ago. "And so our job as coaches now is to just kind of keep progressing him from the total ability to just kind of control the defense and help guys get lined up and take his game to the next level."
Robinson has served as a major asset to the Cavaliers' program, but he, along with other stars, does not get the credit that he deserves. At times, he can fly under the radar, but continues to deliver strong results in each game.