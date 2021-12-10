UVA Board of Visitors Approves $10.3 Million Transfer to Virginia Athletics Department

The University of Virginia Board of Visitors voted on Friday morning to approve a request from the UVA Athletics Department for a $10.3 million transfer of funds from the endowment to go towards fundraising for construction of a new facility for the Virginia football program.

The text of the Board of Visitors agenda summary stated: “The Athletics Department is requesting the divestment of $10,300,000 from the Special Gift Restricted Quasi-Endowment Fund. The Athletics Department wishes to use the divested funds for the construction of a Football Operations Center which, as part of the Athletics Master Plan, will serve as the home for the UVA football team and for sports nutrition, sports medicine, strength and conditioning, coach offices and meeting rooms and spaces for student athletes.”

The motion was authorized by the Board of Visitors and the Finance Committee on Friday morning.

The $65 million, 160,000 square foot facility will be constructed next to the McCue Center, the current UVA football operations center, which has been in use since its construction in 1991. Many of the football programs at schools in major conferences have constructed new football facilities or renovated existing ones on multiple occasions in that span of time. Both the size of the facility and the outdated state of the spaces inside have been unsatisfactory for several years. There is no question that the lack of a modernized facility has been a primary factor preventing top recruits from committing to the Virginia football program.

If and when the new football operations center is constructed, the McCue Center will be renovated and converted into a space to be used by UVA’s olympic sports teams.

There is still a ways to go in terms of fundraising and construction planning, but this is certainly a very important step in the right direction for the Virginia football program.

