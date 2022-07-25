Skip to main content
UVA Football: Jackson Named to Butkus Award Watch List

Jackson was recognized as one of the top linebackers in college football heading into the 2022 season
For the second season in a row, Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson was named to the preseason watch list for the Dick Butkus Award, presented annually to the best linebacker in college football. Jackson was one of 51 of the nation's top linebackers included on the list and one of only six from the ACC. 51 players are recognized on the list to symbolize the No. 51 jersey of Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus. 

The senior linebacker from Atlanta, Georgia returns after leading the ACC with 117 tackles last season. Of those 117 stops, 54 were solo tackles. Jackson also tallied six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and 2 passes defended, leading by example as one of Virginia's four captains. 

Semifinalists for the award will be revealed on October 31st, followed by finalists on November 21st. The 2022 Dick Butkus Award winner will be announced by December 7th and the award will be formally presented on January 21st in Rancho Mirage, California. 

Cavaliers have been named to the preseason watch lists for college football awards six times so far this summer. Nick Jackson joins Brennan Armstrong (Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien Award), Dontayvion Wicks (Maxwell Award and Biletnikoff Award), and Keytaon Thompson (Biletnikoff Award). 

