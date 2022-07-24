Virginia Football Target TyLyric Coleman Nearing Decision

TyLyric Coleman (Ringgold, Virginia) will announce his commitment decision on July 30th.

Of the 11 players who have committed to the UVA football program so far in the recruiting class of 2023, nearly half have come from the Commonwealth of Virginia. This is the outcome of a concentrated effort on the part of Tony Elliott and his coaching staff to keep talented Virginia natives home and get them to the University of Virginia. Next week, another Virginia prospect will announce his commitment decision and UVA is in the running once again.

TyLyric Coleman, a 6'3", 175-pound athlete out of Dan River High School in Ringgold, Virginia, is set to announce his college choice on July 30th.

Coleman, who plays both wide receiver and free safety for the Wildcats, is apparently content to stay in-state for school as he is considering a commitment to Virginia, Virginia Tech, Richmond, William & Mary, or James Madison. Of course, the Hokies are the most likely threat to take Coleman's commitment away from the Cavaliers, especially considering three particular Dan River High School alums - Terrell, Tremaine, and Trey Edmunds - who went on to play at Virginia Tech before moving on to play in the NFL.

Coleman was offered by Virginia on May 18th and he took a visit to Charlottesville on June 8th.

“They emphasize family - if you are a UVA recruit, they make it known that they want to build relationships to not only focus on football but focus on bettering you as a man and bettering you academically," Coleman told CavsCorner earlier this week. "[Tony Elliott] is big on building. He wants to mold his players to become not only NFL caliber players, but also to become great men. He wants them to have a future outside of football all while giving his players a chance to make it to the league.”

READ MORE: Three-Star Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Commits to Virginia Football

247Sports rates Coleman as the No. 40 player in Virginia and the No. 131 positionless athlete in the country in the class of 2023.

Virginia natives to commit to UVA in the recruiting class of 2023 include offensive lineman Cole Surber (Nokesville, VA), running back Donte Hawthorne (Stafford, VA), defensive lineman Miles Greene (Highland Springs, VA), linebacker Kamren Robinson (Tappahannock (VA), and defensive lineman Rodney Lora, who is originally from New Jersey, but goes to Woodberry Forest School in Virginia.

See more details on each of Virginia's class of 2023 football commits here.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Top 50 Guard Jaeden Mustaf Eyeing Potential Visit to UVA Basketball

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Matt Moore | UVA Men's Lacrosse

Kyle Guy Signs With Club Joventut Badalona in Spain

Fast-Rising Guard Elijah Gertrude Visiting Virginia Basketball Next Week

Virginia Basketball Recruiting: The Search for UVA's Next Point Guard

Virginia Basketball Still in the Mix for Four-Star Wing Jamie Kaiser

UVA Football: Tony Elliott Makes Debut at ACC Football Kickoff