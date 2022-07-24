Virginia Football Players Poised for Breakout Seasons in 2022
The Virginia football team is set to begin its first fall camp of the Tony Elliott era on August 3rd. With kickoff of the 2022 season less than five weeks away, questions about the UVA roster and depth chart will soon be answered. Today, we take a shot at predicting which Cavaliers could be poised for breakout seasons this fall:
DL Ben Smiley III
Ben Smiley III arrived on Grounds in 2019 as a highly-touted recruit out of Chesapeake, Virginia. With offers from 30 programs, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Clemson, Michigan State, and Miami, expectations were high as he joined the Cavaliers. Health complications, including an asthma attack, restricted Smiley to just two games in the 2019 season and a knee injury limited him to just two games again in 2020. In 2021, he appeared in eight games, registering three QB hurries and seven total tackles.
There is hope within the program that, especially under Tony Elliott's coaching staff and new position coach Chris Slade, the ACC's all-time leader in career sacks, Smiley's long-awaited breakout season could be coming this fall.
"I think he's a guy that's probably the most versatile of all the D-linemen," said head coach Tony Elliott this spring. "He's strong enough, physical enough to go inside and be like a Jonathan Allen. Not saying he's Jonathan Allen... but he's got that kind of flexibility and versatility."
The Virginia defense is in need of several breakout performers this season and a healthy and hungry Ben Smiley III could very well be one of them.
RB Mike Hollins
It is no secret that Tony Elliott and UVA offensive coordinator Des Kitchings are eager to establish a run game this season, something that has been a weakness for the Cavaliers in the past few years and was essentially nonexistent last season as Brennan Armstrong was forced to attempt 500 passes in 2021. The primary beneficiary of those efforts will be the UVA running back room, who are undoubtedly starving for carries.
Mike Hollins has been largely underutilized through his first three years in Charlottesville as the majority of UVA's scarce rushing attempts went to starter Wayne Taulapapa. Hollins ran the ball 49 times last season and amassed 213 rushing yards and two touchdowns. A strong runner with a quick burst, Hollins has a great deal of potential that could be maximized this season as the Cavaliers look to pound the ball on the ground with more frequency. With Wayne Taulapapa transferring to Washington, Devin Darrington gone to the NFL, and Ronnie Walker Jr. suffering a serious injury in spring ball, Hollins is a near lock to be Virginia's primary running back as we approach fall camp. A big season for Hollins will pay huge dividends for the balance of the Virginia offense.
LB Hunter Stewart
With the departures of a few key linebackers - Noah Taylor (transferred to North Carolina), West Weeks (transferred to LSU), and Elliott Brown (graduated) - UVA linebackers coach Clint Sintim will need some new faces to step up alongside Nick Jackson, who led the ACC with 117 tackles last season. A prime candidate to fill that role is junior Hunter Stewart, who made 11 appearances last season, including five starts.
Stewart totaled 37 tackles in 2021, 14 of them solo tackles, and registered 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He recorded six tackles against William & Mary and six against Duke. The 6'2", 239-pound linebacker should have an opportunity to be a key facet of the Virginia defense this season and perhaps prove himself as a rising star.
OT Jonathan Leech
There are several candidates who could have breakout seasons on the Virginia offensive line in 2022. The main reason for that is that there will be no shortage of opportunities for new faces to step in with the Cavaliers losing six of their offensive linemen with extensive starting experience from last season. Offensive line coach Garett Tujague has his work cut out for him as he tries to reconstruct a serviceable wall in front of Brennan Armstrong and he will certainly need one or two players to reach their potential early this season.
Junior offensive tackle Jonathan Leech is among the most experienced linemen remaining on the UVA roster, appearing in 17 games over the last three seasons. Leech appeared in nine games in 2021 and logged two starts in Virginia's wins over Miami and Georgia Tech.
"Leech is a guy that we've been really, really counting on, and he had a great offseason, great spring," Tony Elliott said. "He showed some versatility."
NT Jahmeer Carter
One of the most experienced players on this list, Jahmeer Carter has the potential to be a destructive force on the interior of Virginia's defensive line next season. Carter appeared in all 12 games for the Cavaliers last season, including 10 starts. He amassed 23 total tackles and 2 tackles for loss.
The 6'2", 319-pound nose tackle has been putting in the work this offseason:
With Carter leading the charge, the Cavalier defense hopes to be much improved at stopping opposing ball carriers at the line of scrimmage.
TE Joshua Rawlings
Tight ends have been crucial parts of the UVA offense in the last several seasons. Brennan Armstrong was very effective throwing to Jelani Woods last season and Tony Poljan the season before that. Experienced senior Grant Misch is still on the roster and junior Sackett Wood had a solid performance in the spring game, but sophomore Joshua Rawlings has the most upside among UVA's tight ends as a threat in the passing game. The 6'5", 258 pound tight end could make a living as yet another target in the middle of the field for Armstrong's passing plays.
S Coen King
The secondary was the biggest weakness of the Virginia defense last season, surrendering big play after big play. The goal for new UVA defensive coordinator John Rudzinksi is to prevent every game from turning into a shootout like so many did in 2021. The Virginia offense is likely to be potent again, but the Cavaliers should not need to put 50 points on the board every Saturday in order to win.
With Joey Blount and De'Vante Cross gone to the NFL, safeties like Antonio Clary, Chayce Chalmers, and Coen King will have to step up. 6'0, 200-pound senior Coen King was a bright spot for the UVA secondary last season, recording 41 tackles, 28 of which were solo stops, 0.5 tackles for loss, three passes defended, and a forced fumble. King, who appeared in all 12 games for the Cavaliers, was rewarded by starting each of Virginia's final six games. The entire UVA defensive backs unit must show vast improvement in both coverage and tackling and Coen King could be an X-factor as Virginia hopes to limit big plays in 2022.
Did we miss anyone on this list? Let us know which Cavaliers you think will have a breakout season in 2022
Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated
Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
