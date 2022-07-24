Virginia Football Players Poised for Breakout Seasons in 2022

Ben Smiley III arrived on Grounds in 2019 as a highly-touted recruit out of Chesapeake, Virginia. With offers from 30 programs, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Clemson, Michigan State, and Miami, expectations were high as he joined the Cavaliers. Health complications, including an asthma attack, restricted Smiley to just two games in the 2019 season and a knee injury limited him to just two games again in 2020. In 2021, he appeared in eight games, registering three QB hurries and seven total tackles.

There is hope within the program that, especially under Tony Elliott's coaching staff and new position coach Chris Slade, the ACC's all-time leader in career sacks, Smiley's long-awaited breakout season could be coming this fall.

"I think he's a guy that's probably the most versatile of all the D-linemen," said head coach Tony Elliott this spring. "He's strong enough, physical enough to go inside and be like a Jonathan Allen. Not saying he's Jonathan Allen... but he's got that kind of flexibility and versatility."

The Virginia defense is in need of several breakout performers this season and a healthy and hungry Ben Smiley III could very well be one of them.