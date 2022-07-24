Top 50 Guard Jaeden Mustaf Eyeing Potential Visit to UVA Basketball

Courtesy of ELITE High School Scouting

One of the top prospects in the class of 2024 could have a visit to the Virginia men's basketball program on the horizon. Jaeden Mustaf, the No. 40-ranked player in the country in the class of 2024, plans to begin taking official visits next month and listed Virginia along with Maryland, Miami, and Indiana as the schools he wants to start visiting soon, per a report from 247Sports' Travis Branham on Saturday.

With offers from 15 programs in his pocket, Mustaf is eager to begin the recruiting process. "It's been going good. I have been hearing from a lot of coaches," Mustaf told 247Sports. "I think I am going up to a couple of schools later this month but it has been going good."

Mustaf has offers from Maryland, Georgia, Indiana, NC State, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Xavier, and others. Virginia has yet to extend an offer, but Tony Bennett has been in contact with Mustaf and he seems enthusiastic about taking a visit to UVA sometime in the near future.

"I just think they're fundamentally sound with the way they play," Mustaf said of Virginia. "I think the ACC is a big conference and their coach has been contacting me a little bit."

A four-star from Carmel Christian School in Matthews, North Carolina, Mustaf is ranked the No. 11 shooting guard in the country and the No. 3 player in North Carolina. The 6'5" guard is reportedly prioritizing Maryland, Miami, Virginia and Indiana, but those visits have not been set in stone yet. He has also been in contact with NC State, Virginia Tech and Georgetown. Mustaf took a visit to Rutgers last October and went to NC State in late June.

UVA has made just one offer so far in the class of 2024 and that offer went to five-star power forward Jarin Stevenson out of Pittsboro, North Carolina.

