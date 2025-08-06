UVA Football: Makilan Thomas Out Multiple Months With Broken Foot
Despite being only days into training camp, the Hoos have already taken a hit on the offensive line with Head Coach Tony Elliott announcing that offensive tackle Makilan Thomas is set to be out for multiple months with a broken foot during his press conference on Wednesday. The injury is a massive loss for the Cavaliers' offensive line as Thomas was slotted to be the Hoos' starting right tackle this fall.
Thomas was brought in via the spring transfer portal to serve as a replacement for Louisville transfer Monroe Mills, who tore his ACL during spring practices. Mills arrived in Charlottesville in January after starting 10 games at left tackle in Louisville and was graded as the team's second-best offensive lineman by Pro Football Focus. Mills had also only allowed four sacks over the course of his collegiate career and was expected to be a massive addition to a Virginia offensive line unit that allowed 47 sacks in 2024. To add to the right tackle situation, expected backup Blake Steen, who started 16 games at right tackle over the last two years, hit the portal on the first day of the spring transfer window, leaving Virginia in desperate need of reinforcements.
In response, the Hoos went to work in the spring portal, adding three offensive tackles in Makilan Thomas (Arkansas State), Wallace Unamba (Kentucky), and David Wohlabaugh Jr. (Syracuse), with Thomas and Unamba favoring the right side. With Thomas now out, sophomore Ben York has stepped in at the right tackle spot. The concept of the Hoos having to now replace their replacement is definitely upsetting for the Cavaliers, although the amount of depth this unit has will undoubtedly help the unfortunate situation.
At Arkansas State, Thomas was a Second-Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection in 2023, starting in all 12 games at right tackle and allowing just one sack and 21 total pressures in 836 snaps. His overall grade of 67.8 on Pro Football Focus ranked third among tackles in the Sun Belt Conference. In 2024, Thomas missed the first four games of the season but returned to start the final nine games of the season, posting a 76.5 grade according to PFF.
Moving to Ben York, the sophomore out of Burke, Virginia, stands at 6'5 305 pounds and appeared in three games last season as a true freshman. York debuted against Coastal Carolina before appearing in the season's final two games against SMU and Virginia Tech.
As for other options at right tackle, Wallace Unamba, who has reportedly been taking reps at left tackle, could slide over as needed.
Looking at the offensive line, our current projected offensive line is McKale Boley at left tackle, Noah Josey at left guard, UAB transfer Brady Wilson at center, JMU transfer Tyshawn Wyatt at right guard, and Ben York at right tackle. Behind them, there's Syracuse transfer David Wohlabaugh Jr. at left tackle, Wallace Unamba at either tackle, Drake Metcalf at right guard, Kevin Wigenton II at left guard, and Ethan Sipe at right guard.