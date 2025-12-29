Virginia LB Trey McDonald Set To Enter The Transfer Portal

Virginia LB Trey McDonald plans to enter the transfer portal and explore his opportunities.

McDonald appeared in three games this season for the Hoos and registered four tackles. McDonald has played the last four seasons for the Cavaliers. He had a breakout season in 2024, where he finished with 57 tackles, a sack, a pass defensed, and an interception. McDonald appeared in all 12 games, including five starts.

According to Pro Football Focus, McDonald finished with a 56.5 defensive grade, 54.8 run defense grade, and a 73.0 tackling grade. The tackling grade was the highest of his career this past season. He had his best game against William & Mary where he recorded 12 snaps and two tackles.

Unfortunately for McDonald, he was behind a bunch of elite players on the defensive line and the outside linebacker role. The Cavaliers had players like Fisher Camac, Mitchell Melton, Cazeem Moore, and Daniel Rickert. It was never going to be easy to get more playing time in front of those guys. At linebacker you had Kam Robinson and Maddox Marcellus. McDonald remianed the consummate professional and leader in the locker room despite him not getting the same amount of playing time.

Head coach Tony Elliot mentioned McDonald as one of the forefathers who was pivotal in the rebuild for the Cavaliers.

"It started with the core nucleus of guys, I call them the forefathers -- Jah Carter, Noah Josey, Boley, James Jackson, Trey McDonald, Stevie Bracey, Antonio Clary, guys that have been around the program for a long time. They were the ones that really helped it come together as quickly as it did because those were the guys in the locker room who said, hey, this is how we do things. This is our standard. And they held the guys accountable," said Elliot.

McDonald finished his career with the Cavaliers with 73 tackles, a sack, a pass defensed, and an interception. McDonald will now move on from Charlottesville and will play his final collegiate season elsewhere.

