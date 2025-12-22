Virginia’s GM Tyler Jones Shares Insight Into Status of Chandler Morris For 2026 Season

The Virginia Cavaliers have plenty on their plate this offseason with their upcoming TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, the approaching transfer portal, and one of the most pressing matters: the status of starting quarterback Chandler Morris.

This year, Morris recorded 257 of 398 passes for 2,802 yards at 64.6%. Along the way, he recorded 17 touchdowns, leading his team in passing yards. He is a dynamic player with quick feet and a sharp mind — two key ingredients that make up a successful quarterback. This is the kind of talent that UVA has been thriving with throughout this past season, but now, things seem to be at a standstill with Morris and his eligibility status.

What GM Tyler Jones Had To Say

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) looks to throw during the second quarter against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

At the time of this writing, a decision regarding the eligibility status of Morris has yet to be made. Virginia football's general manager, Tyler Jones, explained, per Greg Madia of The Daily Progress, that the Cavaliers have not heard from the NCAA, which leaves the program in a state of uncertainty. However, the Cavaliers remain hopeful that he will return.

#UVa GM Tyler Jones said the Hoos have not heard yet from the NCAA about QB Chandler Morris' waiver for a potential additional season of eligibility.



Jones said Cavaliers are hopeful Morris will be back in 2026 and are planning for that. — Greg Madia (@GregMadia) December 22, 2025

While head coach Tony Elliott is planning for his return, he must also plan for a world in which he doesn't have Morris on his roster heading into 2026. He will still be in the company of sophomore quarterback Daniel Kaelin, but his experience as a signal caller is limited compared to the veteran players in college football. Because of this, Elliott may need to utilize the transfer portal, which is looking more and more likely.

It's not that the portal won’t be saturated with potential starters, but Morris already has experience and rapport built with Virginia — losing him could be detrimental to the program, so much so that it throws the Cavaliers off-kilter in 2026. With Elliott hoping to lead his players back to the ACC Championship Game next year, it's imperative that he has consistency and stability at the quarterback position.

The best-case scenario is that Morris returns and joins his team for another conference title meeting one year from now. The Cavaliers carried a shocking amount of momentum throughout their 2025 campaign, and much of that drive can be attributed to the leadership of Morris. Beyond his playmaking abilities, his leadership is a valuable asset to UVA. This is a role that can't be filled by just any player, even the ones who are top-of-the-line athletes.

