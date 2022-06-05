Virginia Football Picks Up Commitment From Florida Cornerback Jarvis Lee

Lee committed to the Cavaliers over offers from Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Washington State, Purdue, and several other schools

Virginia football has secured its first out-of-state commit for the recruiting class of 2023. Jarvis Lee, a three-star cornerback from Green Cove Springs, Florida, announced his commitment to UVA on Sunday afternoon.

Lee, a 5'11", 173-pound defensive back from Clay High School in Florida, held offers from several major programs including Iowa State, Washington State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Missouri, Memphis, Appalachian State, and a handful of other schools. He had visits scheduled to Florida (June 8th), Memphis (June 10th), Iowa State (June 17th), and Washington State (June 23rd) for later this month, but decided not to take those visits after taking his official visit to UVA this weekend.

Lee visited with Tony Elliott and defensive backs coach Curome Cox on Saturday and apparently the visit went quite well, as he made the decision to commit to the Cavaliers right away.

247Sports rates Lee as the No. 69 cornerback in the nation in the class of 2023 and the No. 112 overall prospect from the hotbed of high school football talent in the state of Florida.

Jarvis Lee is the third commitment in the UVA football recruiting class of 2023. The first two Cavalier commits were natives of the Commonwealth of Virginia: offensive lineman Cole Surber (Nokesville, VA) and running back Donte Hawthorne (Fredericksburg, VA).

