Virginia Football Lands Commitment From In-State Running Back Donte Hawthorne

Tony Elliott secures his second commitment from the Commonwealth of Virginia in the class of 2023

Tony Elliott has landed his second commitment in the class of 2023 and another recruit from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Donte Hawthorne, a running back from Fredericksburg, Virginia, announced his commitment to the UVA football program in a social media post on Sunday afternoon. 

Hawthorne is a 6'1", 200-pound running back from Massaponax High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He became the starting quarterback at Massaponax in 2021 and was named First Team All-Area at the all-purpose position after recording 1,123 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 147 carries. Hawthorne is set to transfer to Colonial Forge High School in Stafford, Virginia, for his last season of high school football in 2022. 

He made multiple visits to UVA in the last couple of months before ultimately committing to play for the Cavaliers. Hawthorne went to Blacksburg to visit Virginia Tech on March 27th, but took a visit to UVA the next weekend on April 3rd, after which he announced he had received an offer from Tony Elliott. 

Hawthorne returned to Charlottesville a few weeks later on April 23rd for the UVA football spring game and made the decision to commit to Virginia a little over a month later. 

Hawthorne is the second player from the Commonwealth of Virginia to commit to UVA in the class of 2023, joining offensive lineman Cole Surber, who committed to Virginia on April 29th

