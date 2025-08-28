UVA Football: Three Defensive Players to Watch Against Coastal Carolina
Following up on our three offensive players to watch for Virginia football’s season opener against Coastal Carolina, here are three defensive players to monitor for the Hoos on Saturday night:
For the offensive players preview: Three Offensive Players to Watch Against Coastal Carolina
Defensive End, Mitchell Melton #17
Transferring in from Ohio State, Melton arrived in Charlottesville and established himself as an instant leader, as evidenced by his selection to travel to Charlotte for ACC kickoff in July. Last season at Ohio State, Melton appeared in 13 games, picking up 12 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, and two sacks. The Silver Spring, Maryland native now has the platform to shine in Charlottesville. This Saturday’s matchup against Coastal Carolina gives us our first taste of Melton’s capabilities in the orange and blue.
SPUR, Corey Costner #18
The only freshman listed as a starter for Saturday, Costner, arrived back in January and showed promise in spring camp. He continued that momentum into the fall, where he will now be the first freshman to start for Virginia since Will Bettridge in 2023. Costner was a consensus three-star recruit out of high school and, based on his start, has shown he’s more than capable of transitioning to collegiate football.
For Virginia's Week One Depth Chart: Virginia Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Week One Game vs Coastal Carolina
Safety, Devin Neal #27
A transfer from Louisville, Devin Neal left the Cardinals midway through the 2024 season after seeing a dropoff in his minutes after posting four interceptions in 2023 and garnering third-team All-ACC honors. Shortly after the season ended, Neal put his name in the portal in search of a new home for his final collegiate season. In 2023, Neal also posted 74 tackles and six pass deflections before only recording nine tackles over four games in 2024 through limited game action. The question now is whether Neal can rediscover his old form, because if he can, the Cavaliers will have one of the top safety tandems in the ACC once Antonio Clary returns from injury.
Honorable Mentions
Other players to look out for include linebacker James Jackson, who missed the last two games in 2024 due to injury. When healthy, Jackson has proved to be a crucial part of the Virginia defense and will need to step up with Kam Robinson out for the next few weeks. In 2023, Jackson posted 80 tackles, five pass deflections, one sack, and a game-sealing interception against then No. 10 North Carolina. Another player to watch is defensive end Fisher Camac, who stands at 6’7 248 pounds. A transfer from UNLV, Camac posted 46 tackles, five pass deflections, 7.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in 2024 and should give the Hoos a size advantage on any offensive line they match up against. For a third honorable mention, look out for sophomore safety Ethan Minter, who fills in for the injured Antonio Clary. In 2024, Minter appeared in all 12 games, recording 18 tackles, one pass deflection, and one interception.
Virginia opens the season on Saturday vs Coastal Carolina at 6:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network.